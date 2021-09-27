Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Forecasts to 2026: Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry in Asia Pacific Market Drives Highest Projected CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, 2D, 3D Media Bag, Filtration Assemblies), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccine), Cell type (Mammalian, Bacteria), Application (R&D, Process Development), End User (Biopharma, CROs & CMOs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

The single-use bioreactors market is categorized into major four types, wave-induced SUBs, stirred-tank SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other bioreactors. The stirred-tank SUBs segment dominated the single-use bioreactors market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the high preference for stirred-tank SUBs in the cultivation of aerobic microbial cultures due to its ability to provide greater oxygen transfer and reduced engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and higher agitation rates.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several APAC countries contribute to its growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market. Factors such as to the presence of an established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the single-use bioreactors market in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.

Breakdown of primaries

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Product

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type of Cell

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type of Molecule

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Application

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by End-user

Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Abec

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

Aptus Bioreactors

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Cell Culture Company

Cellexus

Celltainer Biotech Bv

Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Distek, Inc.

Endel Engie

Eppendorf Ag

G&G Technologies, Inc.

Getinge Ab

GPC Bio

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Merck Millipore

New Horizon Biotechnology Inc.

Omnibrx Biotechnologies

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Products Offered

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

