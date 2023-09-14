Global Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by a CAGR of 17.8%

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, Type, Membrane Filtration Type, Product, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global single-use filtration assemblies market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected value of $8.1 billion by 2028, marked by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Single-use filtration assemblies, which ensure sterile fluid flow for pharmaceutical products, offer significant advantages, including reduced cross-contamination risks, enhanced cost-effectiveness, and seamless integration of various components into ready-to-use solutions.

Diverse Applications and Reduced Contamination Risks

Single-use filtration assemblies are vital components linking equipment and instruments in laboratories and the medical field. These assemblies are categorized into filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, bag assemblies, and mixing system assemblies. Filtration assemblies, a key segment of this market, are utilized for vacuum filtering various aqueous solutions, biological fluids, tissue culture medium, and other applications, effectively removing particle debris through a porous medium.

Market Growth Drivers

  1. Rapidly Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry: The biopharmaceutical sector has exhibited remarkable growth compared to the pharmaceutical industry, with continued expansion anticipated. Factors contributing to this growth include an aging population, a rise in chronic diseases, and increasing cases of conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The biopharmaceutical industry's growth fuels the demand for single-use filtration assemblies, particularly in research and production.
  2. Emerging Medical Outsourcing Trend: Healthcare organizations are increasingly outsourcing services to reduce operational costs, enhance efficiency, and improve service quality. Medical outsourcing encompasses diverse functions, including research and manufacturing, medical record management, administrative tasks, customer engagement, and clinical transformation. This trend contributes to market expansion as businesses seek cost-effective solutions.

Market Challenges

  1. Leachables and Extractables Concerns: One of the main challenges in the single-use filtration assemblies market is addressing lower detection limits for leachables and extractables. Detecting low levels of these substances requires advanced mass spectrometry equipment and expertise. Formulation interference in product formulation can also complicate the detection of lower levels, especially in complex matrices.

Key Market Segments:

  • Application: The market serves various applications, including bioprocessing/biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals manufacturing, and laboratory use.
  • Type: Different filtration types include membrane filtration, tangential flow filtration (TFF), depth filtration, centrifugation, and others.
  • Product: Products in the market include filters, membranes, cassettes, cartridges, manifold systems, syringes, and more.

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company
  • Sartorius AG
  • Repligen Corporation
  • Merck Millipore (Merck Group)
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
  • Cellab CDMO
  • Medela AG
  • DrM, Dr. Mueller AG

