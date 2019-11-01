Global Sintered Steel Market Forecast to 2024: Electric Vehicles (EV): The New Growth Opportunity in the Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sintered Steel Market by Type (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel), Process (Metal Injection Molding, Conventional, Powder Forged, Additive), End-user Industry, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sintered Steel Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 23.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 28.3 Billion by 2024, Recording a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2024.



The global sintered steel industry witnesses a moderate growth mainly due to the increasing construction activities, developments in the transportation industry, and use of electrical and electronics worldwide. The rising population, particularly in developing countries, is another key factor contributing to the increase in construction activities, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the market over the next few years.



On the basis of key regions, the market for sintered steel is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of about 38% among all regions in 2018, in terms of volume, owing to the huge automotive industry in this region.



The global market for sintered steel is dominated by large players such as GKN PLC (UK), Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited (Japan), The Miba Group (US), Samvardhana Motherson Group (Spain), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), ASCO Sintering Co. (US), Sintercom India Limited (India), Schunk Sinter Metals (Germany), and AMES Sintering Metallic Components (Spain).



