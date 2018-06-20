Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2018-2023: Benefits of Balloon Sinuplasty/Sinus Dilation Over Conventional Sinus Surgeries

The global sinus dilation devices market is expected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.80 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, benefits of balloon sinuplasty/sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, favorable reimbursement scenario for sinus procedures in developed countries and high prevalence of chronic sinusitis are driving the growth of this market. The report segments the global sinus dilation devices market into product, type of procedure, patient care setting, type of patient, and region.

Based on product, the market is classified into balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, sinus stents/implants, and handheld instruments. The endoscopes segment is further divided into sinuscopes and rhinoscopes. The sinus stents/implants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the benefits of sinus stents/implants such as their drug eluting functionality and reduced scarring and inflammation.

The global sinus dilation devices market, by patient care setting, is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and standalone ENT clinics/in office. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of outpatient sinus dilation procedures, the advantages of having integrated healthcare facilities, the availability of technologically advanced infrastructures, and the ability to perform complex sinus surgeries.

Based on type of procedure, the balloon sinus dilation devices market is further segmented into standalone sinus dilation procedures and hybrid sinus dilation procedures. In 2018, the standalone sinus dilation procedures segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share is mainly attributed to factors such as the low rate of revision surgeries and reduced episodes of sinusitis and sinus infections post-surgery.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis, higher adoption of new technologies among ENT surgeons and otolaryngologists, favourable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of major players in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sinus Dilation Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Product

4.3 Europe: Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Patient Care Setting

4.4 Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Type of Procedure

4.5 Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Sinusitis

5.2.1.2 Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Sinusitis Treatment

5.2.1.4 Benefits of Balloon Sinuplasty/Sinus Dilation Over Conventional Sinus Surgeries

5.2.1.5 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Otolaryngologists and ENT Surgeons



6 Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

6.3 Endoscopes

6.3.1 Sinuscopes

6.3.2 Rhinoscopes

6.4 Sinus Stents/Implants

6.5 Handheld Instruments



7 Balloon Dilation Devices Market, By Type of Procedure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Standalone Sinus Dilation Procedures

7.3 Hybrid Sinus Dilation Procedures



8 Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Patient Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adult Patients

8.3 Pediatric Patients



9 Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Patient Care Setting

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 ENT Clinics/In Office



10 Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Entellus Medical Inc. (A Subsidiary of Stryker)

12.2 Medtronic

12.3 Acclarent, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.4 Smith & Nephew PLC

12.5 Intersect ENT, Inc.

12.6 Sinusys Corporation

12.7 Innaccel Pvt. Ltd

12.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

12.9 Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd.

12.10 Dalent LLC.

12.11 Creganna Medical.

12.12 Olympus



