Global Sisters Report Announces New Podcast Venture

News provided by

The National Catholic Reporter Publishing

Jan 22, 2025, 07:58 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sisters Report, an award-winning website about Catholic sisters around the world, has acquired the popular "A Nun's Life Ministry" podcast series and website. The new venture brings the established brand of "A Nun's Life Ministry" under the aegis of Global Sisters Report, a project of the National Catholic Reporter Publishing Co.

The trademark and assets of A Nun's Life Ministry have been transferred to National Catholic Reporter Publishing Co. Sr. Rejane Cytacki, executive director of A Nuns Life Ministry and a member of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) of Leavenworth, Kansas, will remain in an operating role for a period of time to assist with the transition.

"This is an exciting new step forward for Global Sisters Report and A Nun's Life Ministry," said Joe Ferullo, publisher and chief executive officer of the National Catholic Reporter Publishing Co. "It brings together two well-established media outlets that focus on Catholic sisters and promises to be a dynamic outlet for GSR while retaining the established brand and valuable archives of A Nun's Life Ministry." 

Started in April 2014, Global Sisters Report's mission is to be "a dynamic online community that reports on and gives voice to women religious around the world." The addition of the A Nun's Life Ministry podcast furthers that mission, said Gail DeGeorge, editor emerita of GSR.

Initially, Global Sisters Report will draw upon archived materials produced by A Nun's Life Ministry since it was created in 2006 by Sisters Maxine Kollasch and Julie Vieira, both members of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe Michigan.

GSR Editor Soli Salgado noted the long relationship that the organizations have had, which dates GSR's launch. "For several years, GSR has enjoyed collaborating with A Nun's Life Ministry by regularly sharing their episodes. This is, in many ways, a natural next step. Even more than that, it's an absolute honor for us to officially host their archives while mapping out new pathways for this iconic podcast. This new addition only furthers our mission of broadcasting the work and lives of Catholic sisters, and in the most exciting way."

Contact: Soli Salgado [email protected]

SOURCE The National Catholic Reporter Publishing

