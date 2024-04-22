Global Sisters Report celebrates 10-year anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. , April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sisters Report (GSR), the groundbreaking project that gives voice to Catholic sisters around the globe, celebrates its 10-year anniversary today. As the first reporting initiative dedicated exclusively to Catholic sisters, GlobalSistersReport.org presents a realistic portrait of Catholic sisters in a changing world.

A project of National Catholic Reporter and funded primarily through a grant by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, GSR brings together a worldwide network of editors and writers, and includes columns written by sisters. These stories from around the globe range from the multi-part " Hope Amid Turmoil: Sisters in Conflict Areas " series –published in 2023 about sisters who work in war-torn regions, to the changing landscape of religious life, to sisters' reflections on ministry, social justice issues and spirituality.

"Catholic sisters' lives and dedication provides inspiration for Global Sisters Report and the focus of our mission," said Gail DeGeorge, GSR Editor. "We look forward to what we hope are many more years of coverage of Catholic sisters and providing a venue for their voices."

GSR has established itself as a top news source about women religious, providing comprehensive news and analysis. GSR has been recognized by organizations such as One World Media, the Religion News Association, the Associated Church Press, the American Academy of Religion, the Religion Communicators Council and the Catholic Press Association. " Sisters foster healing for survivors and perpetrators of Sierra Leone's civil war ," from the "Hope Amid Turmoil" series was included in the 2024 longlist print category in the One World Media Awards. The story was one of 540 entries from 117 countries vying for the award, and is among international publications such as The Guardian, Reuters and The Economist.

"For the past 10 years, Global Sisters Report has bravely told the stories of women religious," said Joe Ferullo, National Catholic Reporter CEO and Publisher. "Without GSR, much of the important work led by Catholic sisters around the world would go untold."

Since April 2014, the site has published columns from more than 200 sister-writers from around the world. A book featuring GSR columns by sisters, Wisdom from the Global Sisterhood, debuts in late July 2024. It can be pre-ordered through Liturgical Press .

Global Sisters Report is an independent, nonprofit source of news and information about Catholic sisters and the critical issues facing the people they serve. Our network of journalists write about their missions and ministries, and sisters contribute columns on a variety of topics, including spirituality and religious life.

For more information, contact Global Sisters Report editor Gail DeGeorge at 816-968-2285 or [email protected] .

Contact:

Gail DeGeorge

816-968-2285

[email protected]

Meg Nestor

816-968-2203

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Catholic Reporter Publishing