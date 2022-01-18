Global Size of Scar Treatment Market Expected to be Worth $26.76 Billion by 2029, at 9.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Scar Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product [Topical Products (Creams, Gels, Silicon Sheets, Others), Laser Products (CO2 Laser, Pulse-dyed Laser, Others), Injectables, Others], By Scar Type, By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029" in its research database.

According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global Scar Treatment Market size expected to reach to USD 26.76 Billion by 2029 from USD 12.23 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during forecast period 2021 to 2029.

What is Scar Treatment Market? How big is the Scar Treatment Industry?

Overview:

The rising demand for cosmetics and different scar removal products is attributed to the global scar treatment market growth. Scars plays a major role in stimulating the consumption of various scar treatment products. Crucial factors such as growing spread of various skin diseases, the increasing aesthetic sense of skin rejuvenation among the population, and growing responsiveness for the availability of the various wound treatments are opening up opportunities for market development. The scar treatment market is set to experience consistent growth during the forecast timeframe.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected the industry forecast in numerous ways. The market has experienced a little decline due to lockdown restrictions, the number of invasive as well as non-invasive procedures for scar treatment such as laser treatment and injectable procedures. However, after the outbreak of COVID-19, majority of individuals will continue to wear masks in public places which has can lead to common side effects such as redness, bumpiness, pimples, irritation, and potentially scars. This could bring out new opportunities for the market.

Spotlights of the Report:

Progressive industry trends in the scar treatment market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Quantitative analysis of the market

Estimation of the demand for scar treatment across various industries

Recent developments to understand the competitive scenario

Trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the industry

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market as well as its dynamics in the industry

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Top Market Players

Smith & Nephew PLC

Suneva Medical

Lumenis

CCA Industries Inc.

Merz Pharmaceuticals LLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Newmedical Technology Inc.

Cynosure

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading key players and what are their key business plans in the scar treatment market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are the main trends that have a positive impact on the growth of the market?

What are the growth opportunities that could emerge in the industry in the coming years?

The Scar Treatment Market: Growth Leading Factors

The increasing cases of road accidents, burn injuries, stretch marks, and other reasons are among high-impact rendering factors driving the global scar treatment market growth. The Population Reference Bureau's data shows that there are around 50 million injury cases reported due to road accidents each year. According to the American Burn Association, every year, more than 485,000 burn injury cases reported in US.

Also, growing customer awareness regarding different scar treatment options is one of the major factors enhancing development of the market. Numerous additional skin-related problems such as post-surgical marks, acne, stretch marks due to pregnancy or changes in body weight, and burn marks lead to the adoption of scar treatment, which could associate to the scar treatment market growth.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by Type:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into topical products, laser products, and injectables. In 2020, Topical products held the largest share of 58.0%. Creams, Gels, Silicon Sheets products are used extensively by individuals as a treatment for scars. These products are easily available to consumers as Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. Laser products also enables individuals to utilize them as a painless alternative for the treatment of scars with minimal discomfort.

Other topical products involve pressure garments such as elastic bandages, oils, sprays, and ointments. pressure garments are non-invasive and can be used easily at home without any medical consultation. However, the products take around 6 to 12 months to provide noticeable results which is expected to hinder the segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights by Scar Type

Atrophic scars registered the largest share of 36.4% in 2020 and is expected to dominate the treatment market over the coming years due to the rising occurrence of acne scars. Topical creams and gels are used to treat these scars. Hypertrophic and keloid scars are expected to spot significant growth over the forecast period as people with wound injuries often suffers these scars. Atrophic scars are usually a result of the fat and muscle loss from the body above the injured area.

The treatments opted for these scars encourages the skin's natural healing process to replace elastin, collagen, and other fibrous tissues. The treatment used for these scars such as creams, gels, and ointments allows the surface of the healed lesion to grow around the surrounding region. Thus, rising market demand for aesthetic appeal, boosts the need for such topical products, leading to dominate the segment across the globe. The hypertrophic & keloid scars segment is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

hospital segment of the scars treatment industry dominated the market with a share of 43.0% in 2020 on account of the usage of sophisticated infrastructure and the availability of technologically advanced products in these settings for scar treatment. The high speed growth of online websites and easy access to scar treatment products on these websites empowered the the retail pharmacies/e-commerce segment is projected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Hospitals offers patients with primary emergency care services in cases such as cuts and wounds, burn injuries, and other severe injuries. In many burn care incidents, hospitals give specialized attention to patients to help with the recovery process. In addition, hospitals usually carry non-invasive procedures such as silicone sheets, creams, gels, and laser therapy. Therefore, these facilities offered by the hospitals largely fuels the segment growth.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

North America emerged as the most significant revenue contributor in 2020 thanks to the high aesthetic consciousness among people and the rapid adoption of advanced products. Demand for advanced laser instruments in scar treatment is high in the U.S. For example, the American Burn Association (ABA) 2020 report shows that there are around 486,000 serious burn injuries in the United States annually. However, several U.S. government reimbursement policies covers scar treatment caused by burn injuries.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR of over the forecast period owing to high incidence of road accidents in countries such as India. Growing investment by major multinational companies in R&D in countries including India and China is the leading factors driving the industries in the region.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of product, scar type, end-use, and region.

Scar Treatment Market: By product Outlook

Topical Products

Creams



Gels



Silicon Sheets



Others

Laser Products

CO2 Laser



Pulse-dyed Laser



Others

Injectables

Others

Scar Treatment Market: By scar type Outlook

Atrophic Scars

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars

Contracture Scars

Stretch Marks

Scar Treatment Market: By end-use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies/ E-commerce

