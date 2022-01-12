Global Size of User Generated Content Platform Market Will Reach USD 20.30 Billion by 2028: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "User Generated Content Platform Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Blogs, Websites, Advertising & Promotions, Social Media, Audio & Video {including live streaming}, others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its online research storage.

As per research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global User Generated Content Platform Market size worth over USD 20.30 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.01 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1% during forecast period 2021 to 2028.

What Is A User-Generated Content Platform? How Big Is The User-Generated Content Platform Industry?

Overview

The rising use of the user-generated content platform for marketing purposes such as advertising is driving the market growth. Associated prominent factors expected to boost user-generated platform industry growth in the upcoming period involve the constant rise in the demand for high-speed internet connectivity, coupled with the increasing development of live streaming activities. Also, Other factors fueling the demand for user-generated content platforms market across the globe include the development of the digital music industry and the growing adoption of the technologies.

However, the global market was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, while various companies are aiming to perform their business operations in the user-generated content platform market. The worldwide spread of coronavirus positively affected the user-generated content platform market. The brands are promoting their visual product references or mentions on social media platforms and other sources to enable sales, advertising, and marketing efforts. This will allow any consumer to become a content creator with the help of smartphones & the internet.

User-Generated Content Platform Market: Growth Driving Factors

As competitors offer a wide range of user-generated content platforms with developments, the user-generated content market has registered significant growth in the past few years. The rising demand in the global user-generated platform market was also supported by rapid modernization and increasing digital advertising spending power of market players.

The use of smartphones with high-speed internet technologies, such as 3G, 4G, and LTE is growing due to the increased data consumption and production of user-generated content, such as live streaming videos and live podcasts. For example, Pubmatic, Inc. states that in 2021, there were approximately 88.8 percent of mobile internet customers around the globe which are likely to reach 89.5 percent by 2022.

Global User Generated Content Platform Market: Report Scope

Global User-generated content platform Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by Product

On the basis of product type, the audio and video (including live streaming) segment captured the largest revenue share in the international user-generated content platform industry in 2020. Other driving forces associated with this segment include increased engagement with customers, high potential for shareability on social media platforms, the presence of high-speed internet, and detailed information about the product.

For example, an India-based mobile advertising company named InMobi designed its test monetization in January 2021. The platform allows publishers, brands, and developers to engage customers with the help of contextual mobile advertising.

Insight by End-Use

The enterprise segment is expected to witness a higher position in the market. Key factors contributing to the market growth involve increasing adoption of the user-generated content for marketing activities & product advertisement, the growing number of messaging, and social media platforms. Additionally, the companies continue to perform a number of promotional activities, showing segment growth.

The increasing trend of sharing user-generated photos and videos among the population may boost the segment growth in the upcoming period. For example, around 350 million images are uploaded on Facebook daily, more than 500 million tweets are shared on Twitter, and videos, and photos on Instagram.

Global User-Generated Content Platform Market: Key Segmentation

On the basis of geography, North America spots the revenue share in the market due to the large consumer base in the region as well as the availability of well-established ICT solution providers. The region is known as the leading trader of content platform providers including Pancake Laboratories, Inc., Taggbox.com, and Pixlee Inc. These companies support the growth of the regional market.

Then, Asia Pacific may report the highest CAGR in the global user-generated content platform industry in forthcoming years. Other propelling factors of the market involve the growing proliferation of smartphones and tablets and the rising impact of social networking sites, mainly in emerging nations, such as India, South Korea, Singapore, and China. In addition, the adoption of the user-generated content platform across the APAC is aided by rapid technological advancements, as well as growing tech-savvy customers and rising AV platforms.

The User-Generated Content Platform market is primarily segmented on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

User-Generated Content Platform Market: By Product Outlook

Blogs

Websites

Advertising & Promotions

Social Media

Audio & Video (including live streaming)

Others

User-Generated Content Platform Market: By End-Use Outlook

Individual

Enterprises

