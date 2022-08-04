Aug 04, 2022, 07:00 ET
Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Skin lightening (also known as skin whitening) refers to a set of cosmetic techniques used for whitening the skin. Skin whitening products are available in numerous forms including soaps, lotions, creams and pills. Of these, skin lightener products such as creams, bleaches and deodorants among others have been growing at a brisk pace, in part driven by increasing accessibility and affordability of consumers to these products.
The expansion of the global skin lightening market is attributed to the increasing awareness about skin lightening products and the increase in disposable income in different nations. The ability to afford skin lightening products increases with the expansion of disposable income. The availability of high-speed internet, growing trend of online shopping also encourages sales and build the growth of the world market of skin lightening products.
The technological advancements, development of innovative formulations and packaging formats, and exclusive positioning of different products also help in enhancing their visual appeal and market growth. Consumers are selecting products with bioactive extracts that have advanced skincare properties like skin health rejuvenation without side effects. More and more males are also getting interested in skin lightening products adding to market potential.
Under the Scanner - Mercury in Skin Lightening Products
Mercury represents a common ingredient that has been significantly used in skin lightening products, alongside in other products such as mascara and eye makeup cleansing products, worldwide for several years. Skin lightening soaps with mercury salts prevent melanin formation thereby leading to a lighter skin tone. These soaps are primarily used in several countries across Africa and Asia, as well as colored people in North America and Europe. The soaps usually contain 1 to 3% mercury iodide and skin-lightening creams contain mercury ammonium in the concentration of 1 to 10%. Some cases of extreme use of mercury concentrations have been reported. Mercury has been associated with several harmful effects in human body, with kidney damage being the major adverse events emerging out of using mercury-based cosmetic products.
- Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape
- Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams
- Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets
- Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth
- Women: An Important Consumer Cluster for Skin Lightening/Whitening Products
- Growing Participation of Women in Workforce Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market
- Women No Longer the Only Target Market
- Rising Interest of Men in Beauty and Cosmetic Products: Skin Lightening Market to Benefit
- New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth
- Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor
- Trend towards Organic Skin Care Products Fuel Interest in Organic Skin Lightening Products
- Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
- Growing Sales of Anti-Aging Products Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market
- Skin Bleaching Products: Commanding Significant Market in Asia
- Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth
- Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results
- Skin Lightening Injections: A Shocking Craze
- Online Sales of Skin Lightening Products Register Strong Growth
- Use of Mercury in Skin Lightening Products and the Resultant Issues
- Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
- Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth
