DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Lighteners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Skin lightening (also known as skin whitening) refers to a set of cosmetic techniques used for whitening the skin. Skin whitening products are available in numerous forms including soaps, lotions, creams and pills. Of these, skin lightener products such as creams, bleaches and deodorants among others have been growing at a brisk pace, in part driven by increasing accessibility and affordability of consumers to these products.

The expansion of the global skin lightening market is attributed to the increasing awareness about skin lightening products and the increase in disposable income in different nations. The ability to afford skin lightening products increases with the expansion of disposable income. The availability of high-speed internet, growing trend of online shopping also encourages sales and build the growth of the world market of skin lightening products.

The technological advancements, development of innovative formulations and packaging formats, and exclusive positioning of different products also help in enhancing their visual appeal and market growth. Consumers are selecting products with bioactive extracts that have advanced skincare properties like skin health rejuvenation without side effects. More and more males are also getting interested in skin lightening products adding to market potential.



Under the Scanner - Mercury in Skin Lightening Products

Mercury represents a common ingredient that has been significantly used in skin lightening products, alongside in other products such as mascara and eye makeup cleansing products, worldwide for several years. Skin lightening soaps with mercury salts prevent melanin formation thereby leading to a lighter skin tone. These soaps are primarily used in several countries across Africa and Asia, as well as colored people in North America and Europe. The soaps usually contain 1 to 3% mercury iodide and skin-lightening creams contain mercury ammonium in the concentration of 1 to 10%. Some cases of extreme use of mercury concentrations have been reported. Mercury has been associated with several harmful effects in human body, with kidney damage being the major adverse events emerging out of using mercury-based cosmetic products.



Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured):

Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Clarins SA

Dabur India Limited

E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc.

Emami Limited

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Jolen, Inc.

Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Company Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams

Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets

Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster for Skin Lightening/Whitening Products

Growing Participation of Women in Workforce Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market

Women No Longer the Only Target Market

Rising Interest of Men in Beauty and Cosmetic Products: Skin Lightening Market to Benefit

New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Trend towards Organic Skin Care Products Fuel Interest in Organic Skin Lightening Products

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Growing Sales of Anti-Aging Products Augurs Well for Skin Lighteners Market

Skin Bleaching Products: Commanding Significant Market in Asia

Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth

Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results

Skin Lightening Injections: A Shocking Craze

Online Sales of Skin Lightening Products Register Strong Growth

Use of Mercury in Skin Lightening Products and the Resultant Issues

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

of Concern Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Clarins SA

Dabur India Limited

E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc.

Emami Limited

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Jolen, Inc.

Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Company Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjrdsf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets