Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Report 2022: Increasing Pervasiveness of Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Growth

The global sleep apnea device market is growing at a considerable CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases and growing innovation and development of new products are estimated to be the prime factors that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market.

However, rising availability of alternative method along with high cost involvement in major medical devices are some factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global sleep apnea device market across the globe.

Further, increasing demand for remote monitoring and home care products along with increasing awareness are some of the key factors that are creating opportunity for the market.

New product launches in the market are likely to drive the growth of the global sleep apnea device market. For instance, in February 2020, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. had introduced F&P Evora, one of its new nasal masks in order to give proper treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. F&P Evora offers streamlined design along with minimalism of a nasal pillow mask for the patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea for giving better performance as it sit comfortably under the nose.

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Sleep Apnea Device Market by Device

5.1.1. Respiratory Positive Airway Pressure Devices

5.1.2. Sleep Apnea Machine Mask

5.1.3. Humidifiers

5.2. Global Sleep Apnea Device Market by Type

5.2.1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

5.2.2. Central Sleep Apnea

5.2.3. Mixed Sleep Apnea

5.3. Global Sleep Apnea Device Market by End-User

5.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2. Home Care



Companies Mentioned

3B Medical Inc.

Medical Inc. Aeroflow, Inc.

Allied Motion, Inc.

Agiliti Health, Inc.

Biron Health Group

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Circadiance

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical depot Inc.

Medtronic

PMD Solutions

ResMed

Sleepnet Corp.

Somnetics International, Inc.

TotalCare eHealth

Whole You, Inc.

