Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2018-2025: Increasing Focus of Market Players in the US and Canada

The sleep apnea devices market is estimated to account for US$ 8,305.3 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 4,607.9 Mn in 2017.



The growth of sleep apnea devices market is attributed to the increased usage of oral device. Additionally, technological developments increase the market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device which are developed for the usage in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. Additionally, rising geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the market



Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansion, new product launch, partnership, and collaboration in the market also accelerates the market growth. In October, 2017, ResMed presents AirFit N20 Classic nasal mask CPAP treatment at Europe region to provide patients with several options for a stable mask seal with comfortable night sleep



The market for sleep apnea devices has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, new product developments by key players in the market and rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the US is likely to boost the growth of Sleep Apnea Devices market in North America



Key Topics Covered:



1 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - by Diagnostic Devices

3.4 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - by Therapeutic Devices

3.5 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - by End User

3.6 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - by Geography

3.7 Pest Analysis



4 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Usage of Oral Devices

4.1.2 Technological Developments

4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Absence of Patient Compliance

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging Markets In Developing Countries

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Telemedicine

4.5 Impact Analysis



5 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Global

5.1 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Sleep Apnea Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.4.1 Resmed

5.4.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.5 Expert Opinions



6 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market - Regulatory Scenario





7 Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Analysis- by Diagnostic Devices

7.1 Overview

7.2 Polysomnography Devices

7.3 Respiratory Polygraphs

7.4 Oximeters

7.5 Actigraphy System



8 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis- by Therapeutic Devices

8.1 Overview

8.2 Facial Interfaces

8.3 Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (Asv)

8.4 Positive Airway Pressure (Pap) Devices

8.5 Oxygen Concentrators

8.6 Airway Clearance Systems

8.7 Oral Appliances

8.8 Accessories



9 Global Sleep Apnea Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Home Healthcare

9.3 Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals



Key Company Profiles



RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

