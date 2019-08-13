Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market Report 2019-2024 with 50+ Profiles of Key Players Including Fisher and Paykel, Philips Respironics, ResMed

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Cadwell Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc. ( USA )

) Compumedics Ltd. ( Australia )

) DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC ( USA )

) Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited ( New Zealand )

) Itamar Medical Ltd. ( Israel )

) Natus Medical Inc. ( USA )

) Philips Healthcare ( USA )

) ResMed Inc. ( USA )

) Teleflex Incorporated ( USA )

) Lwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG ( Germany )

) Vyaire Medical, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

US, the Clear Market Leader; Developing Regions Promise Growth

Market Segmentation

Competition

Global Sleep-Disordered Breathing (SDB) Devices Market by Leading Players (2017E): Market Share Breakdown for Fisher and Paykel, Philips Respironics, ResMed, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DYNAMICS

Growing Aging Population Drives Sleep Apnea Market

Increasing Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Sleep Apnea Devices

Reimbursement Policies of CMS/Insurance Agencies

Home Sleep Testing (HST) Technological Advancements over the Years

Increased Awareness of Comorbid Conditions Spurs Market Growth

Obesity: An Opportunity Indicator for Sleep Apnea Market

Technological Advancements Improve Patient Compliance

Smaller UAS Therapy Version for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Humidification

Patient-Friendly Masks

Educational Campaigns

mHealth-Enabled Sleep Tracking Devices Gain Ground

Newer CPAP Alternatives

Digital Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends

Emergence of Dental Sleep Medicine

Oral Appliances vs. CPAP

Sleep Apnea/Sleep Disorders in Children Responsible for Obesity



3. SLEEP APNEA

A SYNOPSIS

Significance of Sleep

Stages of Sleep

Sleep Disorders and Stages of Sleep

Sleep Apnea-Introduction

Forms of Apnea

Central Sleep Apnea

Physiological Effects of CSA

Mixed Apnea

Complex Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

An Overview

History

Causes of OSA

Symptoms of OSA

Snoring and OSA

Risks and Complications Associated with Untreated Disorder

Risk Groups

Co-Morbid Conditions

Heart Failure

Hypertension

Diabetes

Fatigue

Complications Associated with Surgery and Medications

Financial Implications of Untreated OSA

Pediatric OSA



4. SLEEP APNEA DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC DEVICES

OSA Diagnosis

Interpreting AHI

AHI of 5 to 15: Mild OSA

AHI of 15 to 30: Moderate OSA

AHI of more than 30: Severe OSA

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography (PSG), and Types of Polysomnographs

Clinical/Fixed Polysomnographs

Ambulatory Polysomnographs

Other Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices

Screening Devices

Actigraphs

Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Treatment

PAP Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Optional Features Available for CPAP Devices

Auto-titrating Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

Facial Interfaces (Masks and Humidifiers)

Alternative Apnea Therapies

Oral Appliances

Surgical Procedures

Tracheostomy

Uvulo-palato-pharyngoplasty (UPPP)

Mandibular Myotomy

Laser Assisted Uvuloplasty (LAUP)

Somnoplasty or Radio Frequency (RF) Procedure

Pillar Palatal Implant System

Other Surgical Therapies

Over-the-Counter and Pharmacological Therapies

Behavioral and Lifestyle Changes



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

SleepScore Labs Unveils Newest Non-Contact Device

Sommetrics and AvantSleep Partners to Distribute aerSleepTM

Medequip Unveils Hypnus Oxymed CPAP and BiPAP devices

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies Introduces Three New Products

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Unveils CPAP Device

ResMed Releases AirTouch F20 Full Face Mask

ResMed Launches AirMini

Royal Philips Unveils Newest and Smallest PAP Device

Oventus Unveils FDA Cleared Sleep Disorder Device

ResMed Unveils AirFit N20 and AirFit F20 CPAP Masks

Royal Philips Introduces Dream Family Solution

Philips Obtains 510(k) Clearance for Care Orchestrator



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

SleepScore Max Takes Over Sleep.ai

SleepScore Labs Partners with Williams-Sonoma

Airway Management Enters into Partnership with Itamar Medical

LivaNova Acquires ImThera Medical

Mayo Clinic Purchases WatchPAT Device

Sommetrics Obtains Health Canada License to aerSleepTM System

Brightree Takes Over AllCall Connect

Brightree Increases Sleep Therapy Capabilities with ResMed's AirView Platform

ResMed's AirMini Receives FDA Clearance

Compumedics Inks Three-year Contract, with Bestmed

Itamar Medical Obtains FDA Clearance to Expand the Medical Indication of WatchPAT

ResMed Acquires Brightree

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) Off-loads the Respiratory Business to Create Vyaire Medical



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)

The United States (31)

(31) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (10)

(10) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (3)



