Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market 2018-2023 - Focus on Mandibular Advancement Devices & Tongue-Retaining Devices

The sleep apnea oral appliances market is projected to reach USD 482.5 Million by 2023 from an estimated USD 233.2 Million in 2018

The major influencing factors driving the growth of this market are growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management, technological advancements in oral appliances, a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, and growing awareness about sleep apnea.

Based on type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share and accounted for the highest CAGR of the sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of sleep apnea and increasing patient preference for prescribed and customized oral appliances.

By product, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices. The mandibular advancement devices segment commanded the largest share of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the popularity of MADs backed up by the extensive research available supporting their effectiveness over TRDs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances: Market Overview

4.2 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Product, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Share, By Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Growing Popularity of Oral Appliances in Sleep Apnea Management

5.1.2.2 Technological Advancements in Oral Appliances

5.1.2.3 Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

5.1.2.4 Growing Awareness About Sleep Apnea

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 High Prices of Customized Oral Appliances

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Poor Compliance Associated With Cpap

5.1.4.2 Growing Demand for Home Healthcare

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

5.1.6 Regulatory & Payer Scenario

5.1.6.1 Reimbursement Policies of Oral Appliance Therapy for Osa

5.1.6.2 Regulatory Policies of Oral Appliance Therapy for Osa



6 End-User Perception Analysis

6.1 Benefits and Limitations of Current Product Types

6.2 Buying Decision-Making Process

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.1.1 Need Recognition

6.2.1.2 Gathering Information

6.2.1.3 Evaluating Alternatives

6.2.1.3.1 Product Features: Comparative Assessment

6.2.1.3.2 Pricing Preference Analysis

6.2.1.4 End-User Satisfaction Analysis

6.2.1.4.1 Vendor Ranking Based on End-User Satisfaction Analysis

6.2.1.5 Need Gap Analysis



7 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mandibular Advancement Devices

7.3 Tongue-Retaining Devices



8 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physician-Prescribed/Customized Oral Appliances

8.3 Online Otc Oral Appliances



9 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.2 Somnomed

10.2.3 Resmed

10.2.4 Whole You

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Agreements, Partnership, and Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Somnomed

11.2 ResMed

11.3 Whole You

11.4 Oventus Medical

11.5 Panthera Dental

11.6 Airway Management

11.7 Apnea Sciences

11.8 DynaFlex

11.9 OravanOSA

11.10 Myerson



