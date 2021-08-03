Global Sleep Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring ResMed, Koninklijke Philips and Natus Medical Incorporated Among Others
Aug 03, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sleep market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2020-2026.
Several research studies and government programs help improve awareness explaining the importance of sleep in many countries.
The increasing awareness regarding sleep encourages the sales of preventive care devices such as smart bedding and other related devices. Recent developments in the market are the smartphone-based tracking and sleep management applications gaining high traction across the globe. Almost all the vendors are now producing wearable devices with smart connectivity options and are easy to use by the patients. In the era of customization, the future of the sleep aids market will be dominated by smart bedding devices which can be used as a part of smart homes. It will allow a person to personalize the lighting of their rooms based on their comfort.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period
- Rising Awareness Towards Sleep as Health Behavior
- Increasing Acceptance Sleep Trackers for Sleep Management
- Growing Prevalence of Mental Illness
- Rising changes in Lifestyle and Urbanization
The study considers the sleep market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Insights by Vendors
The smart bedding market is crowded with many vendors. Philips and ResMed lead the sleep apnea and sleep lab services market. Philips is the global leader in consumer use healthcare products and consumer electronics products. In the global sleep industry, Philips performs under the segmented sleep and respiratory care, which accounted for a revenue of USD 3.20 billion in the year 2020. Device manufacturing companies across the globe mainly dominate the industry. Key vendors are gaining growth opportunities to survive in the industry and remain competitive.
Prominent Vendors
- Koninklijke Philips
- ResMed
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Compumedics Limited
- Itamer Medical Ltd
- Sleep Number Corporation
- Merck
Other Prominent Vendors
- Apple Inc.
- BMC Medical Co., LTD
- Curative Medical
- Apex Medical Corporation
- Cadwell Industries INC.
- SOMNOMEDICS GMBH
- Advanced Brain Monitoring INC.
- Braebon Medical Corporation
- Cleveland Medical Devices INC.
- Eight Sleep
- SIMBA
- Sleepace
- Solace Lifesciences
- Somnox
- Sleep Cycle
- Withings
- Polar Electro
- Pzizz LTD
- Fitbit
- Garmin LTD
- Rest
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals INC.
- Eisai INC.
- Sanofi
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries LTD
- Pfizer INC.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the sleep market?
2. Who are the key players in the sleep market?
3. What are the latest technological advancements in the market?
4. What are the factors driving the sleep market?
5. What is the growth of the smart bedding segment during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Indication
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sleep Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in Wearable Devices
8.2 AI for Sleep Management
8.3 Digital Sleep Framework for Therapy Selection
8.4 Growing Demand for Natural Sleep Aids
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Lifestyle Changes & Urbanization
9.2 Awareness Toward Sleep as Health Behavior
9.3 Using Sleep Trackers for Sleep Management
9.4 Increasing Prevalence of Mental Illnesses
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Accuracy of Sleep Trackers
10.2 Side Effects of Sleep Medications
10.3 Problems with CPAP Masks
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Smart Bedding
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Smart Bedding: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Sleep Lab Services
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Sleep Lab Services: Geography Segmentation
12.5 Sleep Apnea Devices
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Sleep Apnea Devices: Geography Segmentation
12.6 Medication
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Medication: Geography Segmentation
12.7 Wearable Devices
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7.3 Wearable Devices: Geography Segmentation
12.8 Others
12.8.1 Market Overview
12.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.8.3 Others: Geography Segmentation
13 Indication
13.1 Market Growth Engine & Snapshot
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Insomnia
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Insomnia: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Sleep Apnea
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Sleep Apnea: Geography Segmentation
13.5 Narcolepsy
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Narcolepsy: Geography Segmentation
13.6 Restless Leg Syndrome
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Restless Leg Syndrome: Geography Segmentation
13.7 Rem Sleep Behavior Disorder
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Rem Sleep Behavior Disorder: Geography Segmentation
13.8 Others
13.8.1 Market Overview
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.8.3 Others: Geographical Segmentation
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
15 North America
16 Europe
17 APAC
18 Latin America
19 Middle East & Africa
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
20.2 Market Share Analysis
20.2.1 Koninklijke Philips
20.2.2 ResMed
20.2.3 Natus Medical Incorporated
20.2.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation
20.2.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
20.2.6 Compumedics Limited
20.2.7 Itamer Medical Ltd
20.2.8 Sleep Number Corporation
20.2.9 Merck
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 ResMed
21.1.1 Business Overview
21.1.2 ResMed in Sleep Market
21.1.3 Product Offerings
21.1.4 Key Strategies
21.1.5 Key Strengths
21.1.6 Key Opportunities
21.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
21.2.1 Business Overview
21.2.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. in Sleep Market
21.2.3 Product Offerings
21.2.4 Key Strategies
21.2.5 Key Strengths
21.2.6 Key Opportunities
21.3 Natus Medical Incorporated
21.3.1 Business Overview
21.3.2 Natus Medical Incorporated in Sleep Market
21.3.3 Product Offerings
21.3.4 Key Strategies
21.3.5 Key Strengths
21.3.6 Key Opportunities
21.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation
21.4.1 Business Overview
21.4.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation in Sleep Market
21.4.3 Product Offerings
21.4.4 Key Strategies
21.4.5 Key Strengths
21.4.6 Key Opportunities
21.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
21.5.1 Business Overview
21.5.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in Sleep Market
21.5.3 Product Offerings
21.5.4 Key Strategies
21.5.5 Key Strengths
21.5.6 Opportunities
21.6 Compumedics Limited
21.6.1 Business Overview
21.6.2 Compumedics Limited in Sleep Market
21.6.3 Product Offerings
21.6.4 Key Strategies
21.6.5 Key Strengths
21.6.6 Key Opportunities
21.7 Itamer Medical LTD
21.7.1 Business Overview
21.7.2 Itamer Medical Ltd in Sleep market
21.7.3 Product Offerings
21.7.4 Key Strategies
21.7.5 Key Strengths
21.7.6 Key Opportunities
21.8 Merck & CO.
21.8.1 Business Overview
21.8.2 Merck & Co. in Sleep Market
21.8.3 Product Offerings
21.8.4 Key Strategies
21.8.5 Key Strengths
21.8.6 Key Opportunities
21.9 Sleep Number Corporation
21.9.1 Business Overview
21.9.2 Sleep Number Corporation in Sleep Market
21.9.3 Product Offerings
21.9.4 Key Strategies
21.9.5 Key Strengths
21.9.6 Key Opportunities
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Apple Inc.
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offerings
22.2 BMC Medical Co., LTD
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Product Offerings
22.3 Curative Medical
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Product Offerings
22.4 Apex Medical Corporation
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Product Offerings
22.5 Cadwell Industries INC.
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Product Offerings
22.6 SOMNOMEDICS GMBH
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Product Offerings
22.7 Advanced Brain Monitoring INC.
22.7.1 Business Overview
22.7.2 Product Offerings
22.8 Braebon Medical Corporation
22.8.1 Business Overview
22.8.2 Product Offerings
22.9 Cleveland Medical Devices INC.
22.9.1 Business Overview
22.9.2 Product Overview
22.10 Eight Sleep
22.10.1 Business Overview
22.10.2 Product Offerings
22.11 SIMBA
22.11.1 Business Overview
22.11.2 Product Overview
22.12 Sleepace
22.12.1 Business Overview
22.12.2 Product Offerings
22.13 Solace Lifesciences
22.13.1 Business Overview
22.13.2 Product Offerings
22.14 Somnox
22.14.1 Business Overview
22.14.2 Product Offerings
22.15 Sleep Cycle
22.15.1 Business Overview
22.15.2 Product Offerings
22.16 Withings
22.16.1 Business Overview
22.16.2 Product Offerings
22.17 Polar Electro
22.17.1 Business Overview
22.17.2 Product Offerings
22.18 Pzizz LTD
22.18.1 Business Overview
22.18.2 Service Offerings
22.19 Fitbit
22.19.1 Business Overview
22.19.2 Product Offerings
22.20 Garmin LTD
22.20.1 Business Overview
22.20.2 Product Overview
22.21 Rest
22.21.1 Business Overview
22.21.2 Product Offerings
22.22 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals INC.
22.22.1 Business Overview
22.22.2 Product Offerings
22.23 Eisai INC.
22.23.1 Business Overview
22.23.2 Product Offerings
22.24 Sanofi
22.24.1 Business Overview
22.24.2 Product Offerings
22.25 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
22.25.1 Business Overview
22.25.2 Product Offerings
22.26 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries LTD
22.26.1 Business Overview
22.26.2 Product Offerings
22.27 Pfizer INC.
22.27.1 Business Overview
22.27.2 Product Offerings
23 Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations
24 Quantitative Summary
25 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2d3wc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article