Global Slimming Tea Market 2018-2022 by Product and Distribution Channel - Increasing Acceptance for Flavored Teas

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Slimming Tea Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global slimming tea market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2018-2022.
One driver in the market is increased consumption of slimming tea products. The tea industry mainly consists of four types of teas namely green tea, herbal tea, organic tea, and black tea. Based on the consumption pattern and volume of consumption, these teas are classified as regular tea and non-regular tea. The regular tea includes black tea, while other teas are included under the non-regular tea category. Generally, the regular tea contains caffeine, which has harmful effects if consumed largely. The black tea is prepared from the aged leaves of C. sinensis plant, which contains a very low volume of antioxidants.
One trend in the market is increasing acceptance for flavored teas. The global slimming tea market is highly competitive with the presence of many vendors with multiple product offerings. To overcome the competition and to differentiate their product offerings, vendors are continuously introducing innovative products. Flavored tea is one among those innovative products, which is gaining acceptance among the consumers.
One challenge in the market is growing demand for physical fitness and its related diets. Growing obesity population is one of the major concerns among lifestyle-related diseases. To avoid these lifestyle-related diseases and to take preventive measures, many people are engaged in various physical activities, which increase the physical fitness and help in maintaining a healthy weight.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- Celestial Seasonings
- ITO EN
- Nestle
- Tata Global Beverages
- Unilever
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4rhsf3/global_slimming?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-slimming-tea-market-2018-2022-by-product-and-distribution-channel---increasing-acceptance-for-flavored-teas-300632052.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article