Global Slimming Tea Market 2018-2022 by Product and Distribution Channel - Increasing Acceptance for Flavored Teas

Global slimming tea market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2018-2022.

One driver in the market is increased consumption of slimming tea products. The tea industry mainly consists of four types of teas namely green tea, herbal tea, organic tea, and black tea. Based on the consumption pattern and volume of consumption, these teas are classified as regular tea and non-regular tea. The regular tea includes black tea, while other teas are included under the non-regular tea category. Generally, the regular tea contains caffeine, which has harmful effects if consumed largely. The black tea is prepared from the aged leaves of C. sinensis plant, which contains a very low volume of antioxidants.

One trend in the market is increasing acceptance for flavored teas. The global slimming tea market is highly competitive with the presence of many vendors with multiple product offerings. To overcome the competition and to differentiate their product offerings, vendors are continuously introducing innovative products. Flavored tea is one among those innovative products, which is gaining acceptance among the consumers.



One challenge in the market is growing demand for physical fitness and its related diets. Growing obesity population is one of the major concerns among lifestyle-related diseases. To avoid these lifestyle-related diseases and to take preventive measures, many people are engaged in various physical activities, which increase the physical fitness and help in maintaining a healthy weight.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

Celestial Seasonings

ITO EN

Nestle

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



