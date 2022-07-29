Global Small Appliances Markets, 2022-2026 - Rising Trend of Modular Kitchens, Increasing Usage Of Energy-efficient Appliances, Smart Appliances

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Appliances Market (Cooking, Personal Care, Vacuum Cleaners & Food Preparation): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small appliances market is forecasted to reach US$307.83 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the small appliances market is supported by factors such as rising trend of modular kitchen, technological innovation, multifunctional appliances and smart appliances. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by fluctuation in raw material prices and macroeconomic downturn & restraints on expansion.

The global small appliances market by segment can be categorized as follows: small cooking appliances, personal care appliances, vacuum cleaners, food preparation appliances and others. In 2021, the dominant share of global small appliances was being held by small cooking appliances, followed by personal care appliances. The multifunctional and rising popularity of smart features in appliances and technological innovation is estimated to support the small cooking appliances market.

The global small appliances market by region can be segmented as follows: China, Europe, North America and Rest of the world. The larger share of the market was held by China.

Owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, the global small appliances market witnessed a slight turbulence owing to the lockdowns, the overall consumer sentiment has been positive. During the lockdown period, people were choosing to replace their old appliances with smart and advanced appliances. The home cooking norm contributed significantly in the growth of small kitchen appliances.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Electrolux AB) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Small Appliances

1.1.1 Small Appliances - Introduction

1.2 Applications of Small Appliances

1.3 Types of Small Appliances

1.4 Advantages of Small Appliances

1.5 Disadvantages of Small Appliances

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Small Appliances Market

2.2 Surge in E-commerce Sales

2.3 Shift from "Want" to "Need"

2.4 Revenge Shopping

2.5 Home Cooking Norm

2.6 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Small Appliance Market by Value

3.2 Global Small Appliance Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Small Appliance Market by Segment

3.3.1 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Small Personal Care Appliance Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Small Personal Care Appliance Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Vacuum Cleaners Appliance Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Vacuum Cleaners Appliance Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Food Preparation Appliance Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Food Preparation Appliance Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Small Appliance Market by Volume

3.5 Global Small Appliance Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 Global Small Appliance Market Volume by Segment

3.7 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market Volume by Product

3.9 Global Small Cooking Appliance Market Volume Forecast by Product

3.9.1 Global Kettles Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.2 Global Rice Cookers Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.3 Global Coffee Machines Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.4 Global Freestanding Hobs Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.5 Global Electric Grills Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.6 Global Slow Cookers Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.7 Global Light Fryers Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.8 Global Deep Fat Fryers Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.9 Global Coffee Mills Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.10 Global Bread Maker Market Forecast by Volume

3.9.11 Global Electric Steamers Market Forecast by Volume

3.10 Global Small Appliance Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.1.1 China Small Appliance Market by Value

4.1.2 China Small Appliance Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 China Small Appliance Market by Segment

4.1.4 China Personal Care Appliances Market by Value

4.1.5 China Personal Care Appliances Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 China Small Cooking Appliances Market by Value

4.1.7 China Small Cooking Appliances Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 China Vacuum Cleaners Market by Value

4.1.9 China Vacuum Cleaners Market Forecast by Value

4.1.10 China Food Preparation Appliances Market by Value

4.1.11 China Food Preparation Appliances Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 Rest of the World

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Small Appliances

5.1.4 Rising Cooking Fuel Prices

5.1.5 Expansion of E-Commerce Industry

5.1.6 Rising Millennial Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Trend of Modular Kitchen

5.2.2 Technological Innovation

5.2.3 Increasing Usage Of Energy-efficient Appliances

5.2.4 Multifunctional Appliances

5.2.5 Premiumization

5.2.6 Smart Appliances

5.2.7 Personalization

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Fluctuation In Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 Macroeconomic Downturn & Restraints on Expansion



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.2 China Market

6.2.1 Food Preparation Appliances Market Share - Key Players

6.2.2 Small Cooking Appliances Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Electrolux AB

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Whirlpool Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhzxqb

