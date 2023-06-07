Global Small Arms Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030 - Assault Rifle Demand to Spiral Because of Their Versatile Functional Abilities

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Arms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Small Arms Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Rifle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pistol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.

As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Pandemic on the Military and Defense Sector

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Guns and Weapons Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Impact of Pandemic on the US: Increasing Pressure to Reduce Government Spending on Defense

Smart Guns Struggle to Find a Place in the US

Small Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Small Arms

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Driving Factors

Restraining Factors

Analysis by Type

Global Small Arms Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver, and Other Types

Analysis by End-Use

Global Small Arms Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Law Enforcement, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Small Arms Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

of World Small Arms Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027) Global Market for Small Arms - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , USA , Rest of World, Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , Rest of World, , , and Gun Sales in America Record New Heights

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modernization Programs of Military to Boost Prospects

Soldier Modernization Initiatives to Fuel Demand for Small Arms: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market

US Dominates Global Arms Race

Impact of Diversion on Small Arms Market

Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small Arms Diversion

International Laws on Small Weapons

Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by Governments to Spark Demand for Ammunition

Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period 2011-2019

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending

Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly Spur Growth in Demand for Small Arms

Law Enforcement End-Use Vertical Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Overview of the Rifle Market, the Largest Segment: Focus on Military Rifles

Increased Spending on Defense to Boost Military Rifle Demand

Assault Rifle Demand to Spiral Because of Their Versatile Functional Abilities

Fully Automatic Rifles to Dominate the Market for Military Rifles

Gun Makers Form Joint Ventures to Expand Globally

Sniper Rifles: Primary Usage in Law-Enforcement and Military Applications

Drone Payload Gets Lethal with Integration of Sophisticated Weaponry

Concerns over Illegal Trade of Small Arms: Major Challenge

Need for Action on Gender and Small Arms Control

