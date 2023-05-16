Global Small Molecule API Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Small Molecule Drugs Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Molecule API Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small molecule API market is expected to grow from $180.67 billion in 2022 to $193.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The small molecule API market is expected to grow to $246.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the small molecule api market are Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Albemarle Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Cambrex Corporation, Lonza, Siegfried AG, AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AND Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Small molecules API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) refers to organic components that have a low molecular weight of less than 1 nm and are typically made up of 20-100 atoms. These are active ingredients found in a wide range of biological and pharmaceutical procedures. Small molecules can be used as research tools to investigate biological function and to help develop new therapeutic agents. The small molecule API are used in pharmaceuticals and biological procedures.



The main types of small molecule API include Synthetic and biotech. Synthetic refers to a molecule that has been synthesised in a laboratory using various chemical processes. The different small molecule API manufacturing include in-house and outsourced, used for applications in cardiology, oncology, CNS and neurology, orthopaedic, endocrinology and other applications.



Strategic partnership is a key trend in the small-molecule API market. Many companies operating in the small-molecule API market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the small-molecule API market and advance the development of various drugs and therapies.



In March 2022, GHO Capital, a European specialist investor in healthcare companies, acquired a majority stake in Sterling Pharma Solutions. With this acquisition, GHO Capital will facilitate the extensive sectoral pharmaceutical expertise in Europe and expand its market share in the U.S. Sterling Pharma Solutions is a US-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).



North America was the largest region in the small molecule API market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small molecule API market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Small Molecule API market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing demand for small-molecule drugs is expected to propel the growth of the small-molecule API market. Small-molecule drugs refer to low-molecular-weight compounds that can modulate biochemical processes to diagnose, treat, or prevent disease. Aspirin, diphenhydramine, and other molecules commonly found in medicine cabinets are examples of small-molecule drugs. These molecule drug products come under the category of small molecule API products, which help in preventing disease.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2021, 75% of the drugs accepted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were small molecules, with the dominant therapeutic area being oncology. Over 50% of these approvals were from small and mid-sized companies, which require support from CDMOs for the commercialization of products that contribute to the growth of CDMOs. Therefore, the growing demand for small-molecule drugs is driving the growth of the small-molecule API market.



The small molecules API market consists of sales of contract and captive small molecules API. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

