Global Smart Agriculture Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Rising Demand for Agricultural Drones - AI and Machine Learning Reshape the Future of the Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Aug, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Agriculture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Agriculture Market to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2030

In the dynamically changing post-pandemic landscape, the global Smart Agriculture market commenced with an estimated value of US$11.4 Billion in 2022.

Looking ahead, projections indicate a remarkable journey as the market is expected to expand to a size of US$25.3 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the comprehensive analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The report's analysis delves into various market segments, with Hardware and Software being key focal points. The Hardware segment is projected to achieve a notable CAGR of 9.9%, resulting in a valuation of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis timeline. In parallel, the Software segment's growth outlook has been re-evaluated, now projected to embrace a revised CAGR of 11.7% for the next eight-year span.

As for geographical market dynamics, the United States market is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2022. In contrast, China, the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to surge forward, targeting a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030. This impressive growth will be supported by a compelling CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at rates of 8.3% and 9.1%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to sustain a commendable CAGR of approximately 9.2%, reflecting its progressive stance in the global Smart Agriculture landscape.

The Smart Agriculture market's robust growth trajectory is underpinned by its diversified segments, including Software, Hardware, and Services. Notable regions such as the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Europe have emerged as key players driving the industry's development.

As the agricultural sector continues to evolve, these segments are poised to shape the future of Smart Agriculture, reflecting both innovative technologies and the changing dynamics of the post-pandemic world.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Equipment and Services
  • COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry
  • Pandemic's Adverse Impacts on the Agriculture Industry
  • Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption amid the Pandemic
  • Smart Agriculture Transforming Traditional Farming
  • Advantages of Using IoT in Agriculture
  • Select Application of IoT
  • Smart Agriculture Solutions
  • Key Growth Drivers
  • Blockchain Forays into the Farming Sector
  • Factors Restraining Growth
  • Market Analysis by Agriculture Type
  • World Smart Agriculture Market by Agriculture Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Other Agriculture Types
  • Analysis by Offering
  • World Smart Agriculture Market by Offering (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, Software, and Services
  • Geographic Analysis: North America Leads the Market
  • World Smart Agriculture Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
  • World Smart Agriculture Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Select Innovations & Advancements
  • Smart Agriculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • AgTech Emerges as New Buzzword in Agricultural Industry
  • Precision Aquaculture Market to Maintain Momentum with Added Fervor
  • IoT-Powered Solutions to Redefine Livestock Monitoring Tasks
  • Intriguing Advantages of Smart Greenhouses to Drive Growth
  • Ongoing Shift Towards Precision Agriculture Instigates Opportunities
  • GPS Systems & Navigation: Indispensable in Smart Agriculture Technologies
  • Emphasis on Smart Farming & Agricultural IoT Bodes Well
  • Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
  • Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026
  • Persistent Need to Minimize Agricultural Emissions Fuel Demand
  • Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand
  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
  • Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
  • Climate Change Compounds Food Security Concerns
  • Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
  • Increasing Automation of Agricultural Operations Boosts Market
  • Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
  • Labor Shortage Issues & Rising Labor Costs Fuel Interest
  • Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022
  • Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment for the Period 2000-2020
  • Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for the Period 2002-2019
  • Smart Technologies Become Relevant Amid Declining Agricultural Land Productivity & Shrinking Arable Land
  • Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
  • Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
  • Increase in Corporate Farming & Growing Farm Sizes Enhance Market Prospects
  • Autonomous Tractors Set to Widen Addressable Market
  • Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
  • Select Innovations in Autonomous Tractors Market
  • Autonomous Farm Tractors to Become an Essential Constituent of Precision Agriculture
  • Autonomous Vineyard Tractors to Provide Assistance to Growers
  • Tractor Autopilot for Enhancing Farmer Productivity & Efficiency
  • Blockchain Technology to Augment Smart Agriculture Market
  • Government Initiatives to Modernize Agriculture Sector Augur Well
  • Percentage (%) of Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
  • Developments in Machine Vision, AI, & ML Encourage Growth
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
  • ISOBUS ISO11783 Standard Streamlines Development of Smart Agricultural Equipment
  • Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes Well
  • Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Agriculture Sector
  • Favorable Prospects for Agricultural Drones
  • Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones
  • Software Enhancements to Drive Growth
  • Advanced Sensors Make Agricultural Drones More Efficient
  • Legislative Policies Present Challenges for Agricultural Drone Use
  • High Cost & Shortage of Operators Remain Major Issues
  • Pesticide Spraying Made Easier with Agricultural Drones
  • Drones for Controlling Invasive Plants & Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects
  • Issues & Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 199 Featured) 

  • Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.
  • Ag Leader Technology, Inc.
  • AgJunction Inc.
  • AKVA Group
  • Aquabyte Inc.
  • BouMatic LLC
  • Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions
  • Deere & Company
  • DeLaval
  • Fancom BV
  • Heliospectra AB
  • InnovaSea Systems, Inc.
  • LumiGrow Inc.
  • Nedap N.V.
  • Quantum Spatial, Inc.
  • Raven Industries, Inc.
  • Scale Aquaculture AS
  • The Climate Corporation
  • Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
  • Treemetrics Ltd.
  • Trimble Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tilml

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Telemedicine Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Physician Shortages Ignite Demand for Telemedicine Solutions Worldwide

Meeting Data Challenges: 2023 Report on Automotive Ethernet's Rise in Vehicles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.