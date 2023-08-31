Global Smart Agriculture Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Rising Demand for Agricultural Drones - AI and Machine Learning Reshape the Future of the Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Agriculture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Agriculture Market to Reach $25.3 Billion by 2030

In the dynamically changing post-pandemic landscape, the global Smart Agriculture market commenced with an estimated value of US$11.4 Billion in 2022.

Looking ahead, projections indicate a remarkable journey as the market is expected to expand to a size of US$25.3 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the comprehensive analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The report's analysis delves into various market segments, with Hardware and Software being key focal points. The Hardware segment is projected to achieve a notable CAGR of 9.9%, resulting in a valuation of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis timeline. In parallel, the Software segment's growth outlook has been re-evaluated, now projected to embrace a revised CAGR of 11.7% for the next eight-year span.

As for geographical market dynamics, the United States market is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2022. In contrast, China, the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to surge forward, targeting a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030. This impressive growth will be supported by a compelling CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at rates of 8.3% and 9.1%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to sustain a commendable CAGR of approximately 9.2%, reflecting its progressive stance in the global Smart Agriculture landscape.

The Smart Agriculture market's robust growth trajectory is underpinned by its diversified segments, including Software, Hardware, and Services. Notable regions such as the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Europe have emerged as key players driving the industry's development.

As the agricultural sector continues to evolve, these segments are poised to shape the future of Smart Agriculture, reflecting both innovative technologies and the changing dynamics of the post-pandemic world.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Equipment and Services

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

Pandemic's Adverse Impacts on the Agriculture Industry

Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption amid the Pandemic

Smart Agriculture Transforming Traditional Farming

Advantages of Using IoT in Agriculture

Select Application of IoT

Smart Agriculture Solutions

Key Growth Drivers

Blockchain Forays into the Farming Sector

Factors Restraining Growth

Market Analysis by Agriculture Type

World Smart Agriculture Market by Agriculture Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Other Agriculture Types

Analysis by Offering

World Smart Agriculture Market by Offering (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, Software, and Services

Geographic Analysis: North America Leads the Market

World Smart Agriculture Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Smart Agriculture Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , Rest of World, , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

Smart Agriculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AgTech Emerges as New Buzzword in Agricultural Industry

Precision Aquaculture Market to Maintain Momentum with Added Fervor

IoT-Powered Solutions to Redefine Livestock Monitoring Tasks

Intriguing Advantages of Smart Greenhouses to Drive Growth

Ongoing Shift Towards Precision Agriculture Instigates Opportunities

GPS Systems & Navigation: Indispensable in Smart Agriculture Technologies

Emphasis on Smart Farming & Agricultural IoT Bodes Well

Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Persistent Need to Minimize Agricultural Emissions Fuel Demand

Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Climate Change Compounds Food Security Concerns

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Increasing Automation of Agricultural Operations Boosts Market

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Labor Shortage Issues & Rising Labor Costs Fuel Interest

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total Employment for the Period 2000-2020

Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for the Period 2002-2019

Smart Technologies Become Relevant Amid Declining Agricultural Land Productivity & Shrinking Arable Land

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Increase in Corporate Farming & Growing Farm Sizes Enhance Market Prospects

Autonomous Tractors Set to Widen Addressable Market

Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Select Innovations in Autonomous Tractors Market

Autonomous Farm Tractors to Become an Essential Constituent of Precision Agriculture

Autonomous Vineyard Tractors to Provide Assistance to Growers

Tractor Autopilot for Enhancing Farmer Productivity & Efficiency

Blockchain Technology to Augment Smart Agriculture Market

Government Initiatives to Modernize Agriculture Sector Augur Well

Percentage (%) of Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Developments in Machine Vision, AI, & ML Encourage Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

ISOBUS ISO11783 Standard Streamlines Development of Smart Agricultural Equipment

Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes Well

Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Agriculture Sector

Favorable Prospects for Agricultural Drones

Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones

Software Enhancements to Drive Growth

Advanced Sensors Make Agricultural Drones More Efficient

Legislative Policies Present Challenges for Agricultural Drone Use

High Cost & Shortage of Operators Remain Major Issues

Pesticide Spraying Made Easier with Agricultural Drones

Drones for Controlling Invasive Plants & Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Issues & Challenges

