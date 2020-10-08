Global Smart Antimicrobial and Antiviral Markets 2020: Opportunity Analysis & Market Assessment Over the Next 10 Years in Light of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Antimicrobial and Antiviral Markets 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This entirely new report brings the opportunity analysis for smart antimicrobial materials up to date and, for the first time, we also provide a market assessment of antiviral (as well as bactericides) over the next decade in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest technology developments.



COVID changes everything. In our previous studies in smart antimicrobial applications we noted that consumers have been reluctant to buy smart anti-bacterial products and (especially) smart viricides because of their high price. Even in hospitals the use of smart anti-bacterials has been limited to surfaces, such as surgical tools, where the benefits can be precisely calculated. This report explores how this might change in the wake of COVID-19 creating a strong market for smart materials to counter health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses. We also examine how HAIs and antibiotic-resistant bacteria continue to drive the market for certain smart materials.



This report also examines the impact of novel technology developments on the materials on which this report is focused. It provides coverage of current R&D in smart anti-bacterials/smart viricides and it forecasts where this work may go in the future. Among the areas covered are new smart materials (including nanomaterials and biomaterials) that are likely to enter the anti-bacterials/viricide market in the near future, as well as new types of smart materials such as universal viricides. For example, work is being done on electroactive smart materials to obtain novel strategies for fighting the emergence of life-threatening antibiotic resistance



This report has separate chapters on these products in consumer markets (homes, offices and factories) and professional healthcare markets (hospital, clinics and doctors' offices). Each of these chapters includes granular ten-year forecasts of the markets with breakouts by application, type of end user and type of material. We also provide coverage of the supply structure including an assessment of (1) the product/market strategies of leading suppliers and (2) how supply chains are evolving.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Goal and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report

1.3.1 Forecasting methodology of this report

1.4 Key findings of this report

1.5 Plan of this report

Chapter Two Recent Developments in Smart Anti-bacterials and Anti-viral Products

2.1 Core factors shaping the market

2.1.1 Bactericides versus viricides

2.1.2 Smart coatings versus smart surfaces

2.2 Universal viricides and bactericides

2.2.1 Organosilane nanocoatings

2.2.2 Chitosans

2.3 Selective killing of microbes

2.4 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings and surfaces

2.4.1 Super hydrophilic and superhydrophobic coatings

2.5 Smart materials with viricide emitting capabilities

2.6 Self-healing antimicrobial coatings

2.7 Other smart anti-microbials and viricides

2.7.1 Anti-microbial peptides

2.7.2 Nanosilver

2.7.3 Liquid metals

2.8 Role of nanobiomaterials

2.9 Smart surfaces

2.9.1 Smart surfaces and sensors

2.10 Supply structure

2.10.1 Key suppliers and their product/marketing strategies

2.11 Material design innovations

2.12 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Markets for Smart Antimicrobial/Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces in Hospitals, Clinics and Doctors' Offices

3.1 How COVID-19 and HAIs are shaping this market

3.2 Analysis of market in medical buildings: Interior surfaces

3.2.1 Ten-year forecast by type of smart material

3.2.2 Ten-year forecast by functionality of smart material

3.3 Medical implants

3.4 Medical care systems/equipment

3.5 Catheters

3.6 Medical clothing

3.7 Challenges and opportunities

3.7.1 Biocompatibility

3.7.2 Environmental Concerns

3.7.3 Regulatory concerns

3.8 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Markets for Antimicrobial/Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces in Non-Medical Markets

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the market for smart viricidal products outside medical markets

4.2 Cost, Value and Multi-functionality

4.3 Ongoing market and regulatory challenges

4.4 Surfaces in homes, offices and factories

4.4.1 Ten-year forecast by type of smart material

4.4.2 Ten-year forecast by functionality of smart material

4.5 Clothing and textiles

4.6 Food packaging

4.7 Water filters

4.8 Consumer electronics

4.9. Transportation

4.10 Military Sector

4.4 Key Points from this Chapter

