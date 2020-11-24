Global Smart Bed Market Report 2020-2026: Growing Attention Towards the Idea of Quality Sleep is Offering High Scope for the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Bed Market By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Online and Other Distribution Channels), By Application (Residential, Hospital, Hospitality and Other Applications), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Bed Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Expanding investments in sleep innovation attributable to the higher adoption of the prosperity of patients are resulting in demand for Smart beds. Furthermore, the developing infiltration of Smart homes is additionally boosting the market. The expanding significance of quality sleep among adults is paving way for significant investments towards cutting-edge sleep items. The correct type of rest forestalls disease, eases pain, builds efficiency, and makes individuals more joyful.

Higher occurrences of sleep issues among adults are an essential factor that is drawing a lot of attention towards the idea of quality sleep, in this manner offering high scope for smart beds. For example, pervasive sleep disorders in the U.S. comprise a public health pandemic. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of every three adults do not get satisfactory sleep. Likewise, as indicated by the University of Pennsylvania, one out of four adults in the U.S. develops sleep deprivation every year.

The smart beds market is profoundly competitive. Organizations are focusing on growing their product offerings and are adopting innovative technologies owing to fulfill customer need for cutting edge smart beds. Furthermore, an expanding number of organizations entering the business and planning on new item launches is energizing the market development.

For example, in February 2019, Ford Motor Company launched a smart bed model that utilizes conveyor belt innovation to keep co-sleeping issues at a distance. This lane-keeping bed was made as a feature of Ford interventions, an exploratory venture of the organization's innovation pointed toward handling regular issues.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include

Sleep Number Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Ascion, LLC

Responsive Surface Technology LLC (ReST)

Hi-Interiors Srl

Ultimate Smart Bed

Vista Medical, Ltd. (BodiTrak)

