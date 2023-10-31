Global Smart Building (Safety, Security, Energy) Market Report 2023-2030: Optimizing Energy and Efficiency are the Driving Forces Behind Increased Deployments

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Building Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Safety & Security Management, Energy Management), By Service (Consulting, Implementation), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart building market size is expected to reach USD 450.53 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2023 to 2030

Governments of various countries are taking supportive initiatives for digitalization, and significantly launching projects of smart cities is propelling the market growth.

The rising public and private investment in digital infrastructure is also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing need among the commercial sector to optimize energy consumption, enhance operational efficiency, and automate processes has escalated the market growth.



The market for smart buildings is growing primarily as a result of the quickening pace of technological advancement. In the future years, it is anticipated that advances in artificial intelligence research will lay the groundwork for the creation of game-changing technologies that will greatly improve human lifestyles.

In addition to helping people adapt to changing lifestyles and vocations, big data, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies also help to improve workplaces and individualized working environments. For instance, in March 2023, ABB launched a new smart building management tool that allows emission reduction and significant energy savings.

The ABB AbilityTM Building Analyzer provides crucial information on building utilization and utility consumption for facility managers aiming for energy savings. Furthermore, various Asia Pacific countries are taking supportive initiatives to improve digital technology adoption without compromising consumer data privacy, is supporting the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, AVEVA Group plc announced a merger with Namchi (Sikkim) Smart City, a smart India city mission.

The main aim of the merger was to develop a digital platform and integrated cross-city command center to streamline and improve municipal services. To save energy, the city upgraded the existing city infrastructure. The city has reduced energy use by 20% while improving the standard of living for its growing population by utilizing smart technology. It intends to promote tourism and spur economic development.

Smart Building Market Report Highlights

The energy management segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for Heating, Ventilation, and air Conditioning (HVAC) management and smart lighting is creating robust opportunities for segment growth. Smart HVAC technology in buildings can reduce energy costs, reduce staff workload, and provide better employee comfort. Smart HVAC and lighting solutions are integrated with sensors and IoT devices to provide real-time monitoring and control of the building

The support & maintenance services segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Support and maintenance services play a vital role in keeping the smart building solutions maintained & updated, reducing operating costs, and assisting smart building owners & operators to improve the overall operational efficiency of the building

The industrial segment is expected to witness significant growth of a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. Shifting various end-use industries focus on smart manufacturing and supportive government initiatives for digitalization is propelling the segment growth

The Asia Pacific digital twin market is expected to observe a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The significant regional growth can be attributed to the rising concerns related to energy consumption among buildings, supportive government initiatives for smart cities, and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies

digital twin market is expected to observe a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The significant regional growth can be attributed to the rising concerns related to energy consumption among buildings, supportive government initiatives for smart cities, and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies Key market players in the market are adopting various business strategies to improve their position and customer base in the market. For instance, in March 2022 , Emerson Electric Co. partnered with Itron, Inc. to develop smart thermostats for Distributed Energy Resource (DER), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and Demand Response (DR). Both companies integrated their solutions into energy management systems for efficient temperature control. This partnership helped the former company improve smart thermostat sales in the market.

Company Profiles: Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio

ABB Ltd.

BOSCH

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

INTEL Corp.

Johnson Controls

KMC Controls

LG Electronics Inc.

Legrand

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Smart Building Market - Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.4. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Smart Building Market

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Smart Building Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Smart Building Market, by Component: Key Takeaways

4.2. Smart Building Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Solution

4.4. Service



Chapter 5. Smart Building Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Smart Building Market, by Solution: Key Takeaways

5.2. Smart Building Market: Solution Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Safety & Security Management

5.3.1. Market size, estimates, and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Access Control System

5.3.3. Video Surveillance System

5.3.4. Fire and Life Safety System

5.4. Energy Management

5.4.1. Market size, estimates, and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. HVAC Control System

5.4.3. Lighting Management System

5.5. Building Infrastructure Management

5.5.1. Market size, estimates, and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Parking Management System

5.5.3. Water Management System

5.6. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

5.6.1. Market size, estimates, and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Real Estate Management

5.6.3. Capital Project Management

5.6.4. Facility Management

5.6.5. Operations and Services Management

5.6.6. Environment and Energy Management

5.7. Network Management

5.7.1. Market size, estimates, and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.7.2. Wired Technology

5.7.3. Wireless Technology



Chapter 6. Smart Building Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Smart Building Market, by Service: Key Takeaways

6.2. Smart Building Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Consulting

6.4. Implementation

6.5. Support & Maintenance



Chapter 7. Smart Building Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Smart Building Market, by End Use: Key Takeaways

7.2. Smart Building Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Residential

7.3.1. Market size, estimates, and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Commercial

7.4.2. Healthcare

7.4.3. Retail

7.4.4. Academic

7.5. Industrial



Chapter 8. Smart Building Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Smart Building Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by solution, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.1.3. Market estimates and forecast by service, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.1.4. Market estimates and forecast by end use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Ranking/Share Analysis, 2022

9.3. Strategy Mapping (Merger & Acquisition, Partnership, New Product Launch, and Expansion)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24esrr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets