Global Smart Buildings Market Research Report 2019 Featuring 100+ Enterprises

This report evaluates the smart buildings market including technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes smart buildings challenges and opportunities, assesses market potential, and provides accompanying smart buildings market sizing, globally as well as regionally, and by market segment for 2019 - 2024. The report includes an analysis of technologies supporting smart building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Smart building solution areas covered include 5G, AI, data analytics, and edge computing.

The smart buildings market consists of warehouses, factories, office buildings and other enterprise, industrial, and government structures. Intelligent structures leverage a variety of interdependent technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), broadband wireless (including WAN and indoor wireless), cloud computing (including edge computing), and Internet of Things (IoT) networks to improve operational efficiency and enable a more safe and productive environment.

The smart buildings market is related to the smart workplace market, which includes some important enterprise and industrial automation systems and solutions such as integrated workplace management systems (IWMS), decision support systems utilizing advanced data analytics, and business asset management.

Leading companies within the commercial real estate sector are realizing tangible benefits by leveraging smart buildings market solutions as owners are able to charge higher fees for technology-enabled intelligent buildings. Accordingly, over 80% of new construction involves at least one facet of IoT and/or related smart buildings market-related technologies. However, it is important to note that roughly 90% of legacy buildings in developed economies have issues that will require substantial retrofitting.

Smarter Building Data Analytics

Many of the solutions that make buildings smarter involve IoT capabilities. However, data and information systems to enable better decision-making are also critically important. AI may be implemented in conjunction with big data tools to enable enhanced data analytics. Almost Analytics Solutions are good at looking for patterns and unstructured data, supplementing them with AI can provide an additional benefit of learning from experience.

Since enterprise verticals in many different industries rely on buildings for operation, many market segments can benefit. For example, AI algorithms in an office building can learn from the patterns of workers to determine the optimal time to adjust lighting and HVAC. In another example, AI support at healthcare facilities can help with critical care, ensuring that resources are available where they are needed the most based on historical patterns of occupancy and resource allocation.

Integrated Workplace Management Systems

The most efficient and effective smart buildings are those that include an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). An IWMS solution is leveraged to both support a more integrated building control system as well as optimizing the workplace. This includes orchestrating workflow in processes relative to building resources and the environment in terms of things like optimal lighting, heating, and ventilation for workers.

IWMS solutions rely heavily upon IoT technology and data processing for optimal operation. The integration of AI can make these systems more efficient. For example, AI I can assist IWMS solutions in determining the optimal allocation of building resources based on environmental factors, workflow, and the availability and location of personnel and organizational assets. This is particularly useful in a corporate campus environment or university where there are multiple buildings that are often multi-purpose and shared among departments.

Select Report Findings:

IoT solutions will improve lifecycle cost management for facilities and equipment through more intelligence utilization, maintenance, and predictive replacement

Enterprise will benefit in general, as will certain management services companies that operate large industrial facilities and equipment such as drives, pumps, cooling towers, and compressors, which are all expensive and utilize significant amounts of electricity

Intelligent use of IoT technologies will be the key to continuous improvements in the areas of process automation for smart buildings and the overall smart workplace ecosystem

IoT technologies are also anticipated to facilitate substantial positive revenue improvements within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) sector, enabling CRE companies to charge higher rents to tenants of IoT-enabled intelligent buildings as well as leverage various capabilities to provide smart workplace solutions

Report Benefits

Smart buildings market sizing from 2019 to 2024

Market sizing for edge computing in the smart buildings market

Identify smart buildings market challenges and opportunities

Understand the smart buildings marketplace including players and solutions

Identify how key technologies such as AI and IoT support intelligent structures

Identify how integrated workplace management systems support smart buildings

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 What is a Smart Building?

2.2 Drivers for More Intelligent Buildings

2.2.1 Commercial Real Estate Benefits from Smart Buildings

2.2.2 Smart Buildings Support Smart City Initiatives

2.2.3 Smart Buildings Facilitate a Smarter Workplace

2.3 Smart Building Capabilities

2.3.1 Environmental Controls

2.3.2 Safety and Security

2.3.3 Space and Workflow Management

2.4 DAS, Small Cell, and In-Building Wireless Solution

2.5 Real-Time IoT Analytics

2.6 Smart Building Cost Analysis

2.7 Smart Building Benefits for Enterprise and Residential Building

2.8 5G will Accelerate Smart Building Adoption



3 Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities

3.1 Smart Building Challenges

3.1.1 Need to Retrofit Existing Buildings and Facilities

3.1.2 Barriers towards IoT integration with Smart Buildings

3.2 Smart Building Opportunities

3.2.1 Building Automation Systems Optimize Operations

3.2.2 Leverage Building Operational Data

3.2.3 Leverage Artificial Intelligence

3.2.4 Edge-to-Cloud Services in Smart Buildings



4 Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives

4.1 Building Efficiency Initiative

4.2 Building Smart Alliance

4.1 Build Up

4.2 Automated Buildings Association

4.3 Commercial Real Estate Development Association

4.4 CRE Finance Council

4.1 Intelligent Building Council

4.1 National Institute of Building Science

4.2 Project Haystack



5 Company Analysis

7 Conclusions and Recommendations



