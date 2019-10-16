Global Smart Buildings Markets 2019: Focus on Energy Management, Security, In-Building Connectivity, and Elevators

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Buildings: To Unlock the Value Opportunities, First Break Down Those Silos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on smart buildings with their own market characteristics and the key factors impacting the market.



The report mainly covers four sub-segments of smart building: energy management, security, in-building connectivity, and elevators.



For each of these building facilities, we provide the key stakes faced by building managers, the solutions existing today and the different types of players involved.



It also provides forecasts of connected objects comprising the smart building market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Definition and Scope

2.1. Global context

2.2. Smart Buildings, PropTech, ConTech

2.3. Scope of the present report: Smart Buildings

2.4. Impact of digital technologies in the building sector

2.5. Certification labels for buildings



3. Smart Building-Related Services

3.1. Energy Management

Context, benefits

Smart HVAC

Smart lighting

Ecosystem

Trends

3.2. Physical Security

Context, benefits

Solutions

Ecosystem

Trends

3.3. In-building Connectivity

Context, benefits

Technologies : Wifi, small cells, DAS

Operating models

Ecosystem

Private LTE

3.4. Predictive Maintenance

Concept and benefits

Smart elevators

4. Market Trends

4.1. Synthesis

4.2. Real' smart building

4.3. Key players

4.4. Drivers and barriers

4.5. Market sizing



5. Annex

5.1. Certification labels for buildings

Companies Mentioned



American Tower

Aptilo

Assa Abloy

AT&T

Avob

Axis Communications

Boingo

Bosch

Cisco

Cobham

Comfy

Commscope

Connectivity Wireless

Corning

Crown Castle

Current

DAS Group Professionals

Distech Controls

Durst

Energy Star

Ericsson

Everything Everywhere

ExteNet

Hikvision

Hilton

Honeywell

Huawei

HubOne

IBM

Intel

Interact

ip.access

JMA Wireless

Johnson Controls

KMC Controls

KONE

MulteFire

Nokia

OTIS

Philips

PTC

Ruckus

Schindler

Schneider Electric

SFR Business

Siemens

Smart Building Alliance

Solid

Sprint

thyssenkrupp

T-Mobile

Tyco

Verisure

Verizon

Zinwave

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38nwpp





