Global Smart Card Market to 2032: Rising Popularity and Adoption in Various Sectors Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Card Market 2022-2032 by Component, Interface, Card Type, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart card market will reach $27,455.1 million by 2032, growing by 6.8% annually over 2022-2032.
The market is driven by the rising popularity and adoption of these smart cards in various sectors, the high penetration of smart cards in access control and personal identification applications, expansion in the global mobile network and enhancements in its infrastructure, and the surging demand for contactless payments amid COVID-19 pandemic. In terms of unit shipment, the global smart cards market is expected to grow by 7.4% annually over the forecast years.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart card market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart card market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Interface, Card Type, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Smart Cards
- Smart Card Readers
- Software
- Services
Based on Interface, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Contact-based Smart Cards
- Contactless Smart Cards
- Dual-interface Smart Cards
- Hybrid Smart Cards
By Card Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Memory-based Smart Cards
- MPU Microprocessor-based Smart Cards
By Function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Transaction
- Communication
- Security & Access Control
- Other Functions
By Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Government
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Retail Industry
- Education
- Other Industry Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Interface, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
