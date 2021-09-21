Global Smart Cities Market Outlook, 2021-2029 - A 14.5% CAGR is Projected with Lucrative Opportunities in Consulting, Application Support, and Maintenance

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

The global smart city market is expected to grow at a CAGR 14.5% during forecast period of 2021-2029

With the increasing rate of urbanization, globalization and ageing infrastructure, smart cities are required to become more enhanced in terms of ICT infrastructure, technological up gradation, and so on. Smart cities technologies have been developed to address a range of issues such as public safety, street lighting, urban mobility, water management, and energy management.

These solutions can be supported by general development in areas, including cloud computing, data analytics, sensor networks and wireless communications. Governments all around the world are thus, keeping constant focus to build smart cities to leverage the technological advancements for better infrastructure solutions.

Market Highlights

Smart Building Infrastructure to Dominate in terms of Market Revenues

Government Has the Key Role in Compelling Market Growth for Smart Cities

Highest Level of Urbanization Drives the Revenues in North America

Key Questions Answered

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of COVID-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the sulphur recovery technology market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the smart cities market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc. that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Smart Cities Market

2.2 Global Smart Cities Market, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Porter's Five Force Model

2.4 See-Saw Analysis

2.5 Key Buying Criteria

2.6 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Drivers of Smart Cities Market

3.1.1. Growing urbanization challenges calls for smart infrastructure

3.1.2. Smart cities will improve economic model

3.1.3. Rising demand for improved transport management system

3.1.4. Growing Environmental Concerns & Development of green technology

3.1.5. Increasing Crime rates demands for better security solutions

3.1.6. Demand for Energy Management

3.1.7. Government Initiatives

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Government Regulations

3.2.2. High cost in setup smart cities - for developing countries

3.2.3. Collection of private data - To create road maps of smart cities

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Consulting, Application Support, and Maintenance

3.3.2. Europe: Smart Budgeting Mechanism

3.3.3. APAC: Emerging Economies

3.3.4. African Countries

3.4. Challenges

3.4.1. High cost of new technology

3.4.2. Synergy between sectors

Chapter 4. Market Segmentation of Smart Cities Market 2019 -2029 ($ Million)

4.1. Smart building & infrastructure 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.1.3.1. Energy 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.1.3.1. Water management 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.1.3.1. Lighting 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.1.3.2. HVAC 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.1.3.3. Security 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.1.3.4. Elevator 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.1.3.4. Others 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.2. Smart energy management 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.4. Smart transportation management system 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.3.3.2. RFID in Transportation System 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.3.3.3. Traffic management 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.3.3.4. Passenger Information System (PIS) 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.3.3.5. Ticketing System 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.3.3.6. Parking Management System (PMS) 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.4. Smart healthcare system 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.5. Smart water management 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.6. Security and Safety solutions 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. North America Smart Cities Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 6. Europe Smart Cities Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 7. Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 8. RoW Smart Cities Market 2019-2029 ($ Million)

Chapter 9. Company Profiling (Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Moves, SCOT Analysis)

9.1. IBM & CISCO

9.2. General Electric

9.3. Schneider Electric SE

9.4. Hitachi

9.5. Toshiba

9.6. Panasonic

9.7. Accenture

9.8. Living PlanIT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcgczs

