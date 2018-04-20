Global Smart City Lighting Markets Report 2018: Market Size Forecasts for Installed Lighting Controllers (2017-2025) & Equipment and Services (2017-2022)

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Intelligent lighting has become the foundation for smart cities. Offering a fast ROI and ongoing operational benefits, there are strong reasons for cities to adopt lighting control systems. Government mandated migration to LED lights combined with low-cost, low-power wireless sensor network technologies and cloud IoT frameworks has accelerated adoption.
There are over 100 companies from the lighting, utility/energy, IT and Telecom industries targeting the smart city lighting market with networking systems, software platforms, add-on devices and services. Smart city platforms are a multi-billion-dollar investor opportunity with mergers and acquisitions underway such as Verizon of Sensity Systems and Itron of Silver Spring Networks.
Competition is continuing to grow for smart lighting wireless technologies. Wireless mesh systems are used in the largest deployments such as Florida Power & Light's recently completed installation of 500,000 smart streetlights using Silver Spring Networks ' smart lighting platform. However, Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks such as Sigfox, LoRa, NB-IoT and RPMA are aggressively targeting this ecosystem with accelerating adoption by major network operators worldwide. In addition, Telensa, a LPWA pioneer, remains the outdoor smart lighting leader.
In 2025, there will be nearly half a billion outdoor lights in use worldwide. From our most aggressive viewpoint, 1 in 4 will have a control system and reach 108 million connected lights by this time. Streetlights will make up the majority, but other market segments such as campuses, car dealer lots, parking garages, shopping malls and other forms of area lighting have faster deployment cycles.
Our analysis of hundreds of outdoor smart lighting projects worldwide found that over half of the installed outdoor smart lighting units are by companies from the IT/Telecom industry, followed by advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) vendors and then lighting manufacturers.
North America became the largest geographical market last year based on the total installed units, including streetlights and other forms of outdoor smart lighting. The UK has had the most aggressive regulatory environment for promoting smart streetlights that has resulted in it having the highest penetration rate to date. As major smart streetlight rollouts reach completion in the UK, the focus has shifted to other European countries, the U.S., Latin America and China.
In this report, we analyze the status, market opportunity and competitive landscape for outdoor smart lighting including municipal streetlights/roadway lighting, campuses, area lighting, parking lots and garages.
It includes market size forecasts for installed lighting controllers (2017-2025) and annual unit shipments with breakdowns by market, technology, geography and revenues for equipment and services (2017-2022); key findings from several surveys; an extensive technology evaluation; in-depth analysis of 60+ companies involved with outdoor smart lighting; and market shares by networked controllers and central management system (CMS) platform. Also included is a summary of the key streetlight and roadway lighting projects by region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the rest of the world.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology/Scope
3. The Ecosystem
Summary
Trends & Developments
Migration to LED
Wireless Sensor Networking
Cloud-based IoT Systems
Smart Cities
Market Segmentation
Municipal Lighting
Area Lighting, Parking Lots and Garages
4. The Market Opportunity
Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market
Global Streetlights in Use by Region
5. Smart Lighting Components
Network Technologies
PLC
RF Mesh
Low Power Wide Area Networks
Central Management System
Luminaires, Sensors and Add-On Devices
6. The Value System
Smart Cities
Control System Specialists
Smart Grid Vendors
Lighting Manufacturers
7. Market Leaders & Innovators
Network System Market Shares
CMS Shares
8. Internet of Things Survey
Internet of Things Survey
Respondent Overview
Wireless Sensor Networks
WSN Technologies Used
Targeting Applications
Most Important Features
Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
Adoption Inhibitors
Innovation Areas
Strategic Investments
IoT Platforms Used
Surveyed Organizations
9. Technology Dynamics
Summary
10. Short-Range Wireless Network Technologies
IEEE 802.15.4
Zigbee
JupiterMesh
Wi-SUN Alliance
11. Low Power Wide Area Networks
Cellular Based LPWA Technologies
LTE-M1
NB-IoT
Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies
Sigfox
LoRa Alliance
Weightless SIG
RPMA (Ingenu)
Telematics Wireless
12. Other Industry Groups & Associations
FiWARE
TALQ Consortium
Wireless Internet of Things Forum
13. Global Total Market Size Forecasts
Global Connected Devices
Global Connected Devices, Moderate & Aggressive
Global Connected Devices by Market
Global Annual Units by Market
Global Revenues by Market
Global Revenues by Equipment & Services
Global Revenues by Geography
Global Units by Technology
14. Smart Street Lighting Projects
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
15. Competitive Landscape
IoT Connectivity & Network Infrastructure
Product Segmentation
Company Profiles
Lighting Control Systems
Product Segmentation
Smart City Platforms
Lighting Manufacturers
Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity
- AOD
- AT&T
- CIMCON Lighting
- CommuniThings
- CyanConnode
- Datek Light Control
- Dialight
- DimOnOff
- Echelon
- Elster Honeywell
- Flashnet
- GE
- Harvard Technology
- Hubbell
- Landis+Gyr (Toshiba)
- LED Roadway Lighting
- LSI Industries
- Lucy Zodion
- Mayflower
- Paradox Engineering
- Philips Lighting
- Ripley Lighting Controls
- Sagemcom
- Schreder
- Sensus/SELC
- Silver Spring Networks (Itron)
- Sunrise Technologies
- Synapse Wireless
- Tantalus
- Telematics Wireless
- Telensa
- Trilliant
- TwistHDM
- Ubicquia
- Urbiotica
- Verizon
- Wellness Telecom
- Worldsensing
