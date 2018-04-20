Global Smart City Lighting Markets Report 2018: Market Size Forecasts for Installed Lighting Controllers (2017-2025) & Equipment and Services (2017-2022)

Intelligent lighting has become the foundation for smart cities. Offering a fast ROI and ongoing operational benefits, there are strong reasons for cities to adopt lighting control systems. Government mandated migration to LED lights combined with low-cost, low-power wireless sensor network technologies and cloud IoT frameworks has accelerated adoption.



There are over 100 companies from the lighting, utility/energy, IT and Telecom industries targeting the smart city lighting market with networking systems, software platforms, add-on devices and services. Smart city platforms are a multi-billion-dollar investor opportunity with mergers and acquisitions underway such as Verizon of Sensity Systems and Itron of Silver Spring Networks.

Competition is continuing to grow for smart lighting wireless technologies. Wireless mesh systems are used in the largest deployments such as Florida Power & Light's recently completed installation of 500,000 smart streetlights using Silver Spring Networks ' smart lighting platform. However, Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks such as Sigfox, LoRa, NB-IoT and RPMA are aggressively targeting this ecosystem with accelerating adoption by major network operators worldwide. In addition, Telensa, a LPWA pioneer, remains the outdoor smart lighting leader.

In 2025, there will be nearly half a billion outdoor lights in use worldwide. From our most aggressive viewpoint, 1 in 4 will have a control system and reach 108 million connected lights by this time. Streetlights will make up the majority, but other market segments such as campuses, car dealer lots, parking garages, shopping malls and other forms of area lighting have faster deployment cycles.

Our analysis of hundreds of outdoor smart lighting projects worldwide found that over half of the installed outdoor smart lighting units are by companies from the IT/Telecom industry, followed by advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) vendors and then lighting manufacturers.



North America became the largest geographical market last year based on the total installed units, including streetlights and other forms of outdoor smart lighting. The UK has had the most aggressive regulatory environment for promoting smart streetlights that has resulted in it having the highest penetration rate to date. As major smart streetlight rollouts reach completion in the UK, the focus has shifted to other European countries, the U.S., Latin America and China.



In this report, we analyze the status, market opportunity and competitive landscape for outdoor smart lighting including municipal streetlights/roadway lighting, campuses, area lighting, parking lots and garages.



It includes market size forecasts for installed lighting controllers (2017-2025) and annual unit shipments with breakdowns by market, technology, geography and revenues for equipment and services (2017-2022); key findings from several surveys; an extensive technology evaluation; in-depth analysis of 60+ companies involved with outdoor smart lighting; and market shares by networked controllers and central management system (CMS) platform. Also included is a summary of the key streetlight and roadway lighting projects by region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the rest of the world.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology/Scope



3. The Ecosystem

Summary

Trends & Developments

Migration to LED

Wireless Sensor Networking

Cloud-based IoT Systems

Smart Cities

Market Segmentation

Municipal Lighting

Area Lighting, Parking Lots and Garages



4. The Market Opportunity

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Global Streetlights in Use by Region



5. Smart Lighting Components

Network Technologies

PLC

RF Mesh

Low Power Wide Area Networks

Central Management System

Luminaires, Sensors and Add-On Devices



6. The Value System

Smart Cities

Control System Specialists

Smart Grid Vendors

Lighting Manufacturers



7. Market Leaders & Innovators

Network System Market Shares

CMS Shares



8. Internet of Things Survey

Internet of Things Survey

Respondent Overview

Wireless Sensor Networks

WSN Technologies Used

Targeting Applications

Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investments

IoT Platforms Used

Surveyed Organizations



9. Technology Dynamics

Summary



10. Short-Range Wireless Network Technologies

IEEE 802.15.4

Zigbee

JupiterMesh

Wi-SUN Alliance



11. Low Power Wide Area Networks

Cellular Based LPWA Technologies

LTE-M1

NB-IoT

Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies

Sigfox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

RPMA (Ingenu)

Telematics Wireless



12. Other Industry Groups & Associations

FiWARE

TALQ Consortium

Wireless Internet of Things Forum



13. Global Total Market Size Forecasts

Global Connected Devices

Global Connected Devices, Moderate & Aggressive

Global Connected Devices by Market

Global Annual Units by Market

Global Revenues by Market

Global Revenues by Equipment & Services

Global Revenues by Geography

Global Units by Technology



14. Smart Street Lighting Projects

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World



15. Competitive Landscape

IoT Connectivity & Network Infrastructure

Product Segmentation

Company Profiles

Lighting Control Systems

Product Segmentation

Smart City Platforms

Lighting Manufacturers

Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Acuity

AOD

AT&T

CIMCON Lighting

CommuniThings

CyanConnode

Datek Light Control

Dialight

DimOnOff

Echelon

Elster Honeywell

Flashnet

GE

Harvard Technology

Hubbell

Landis+Gyr (Toshiba)

LED Roadway Lighting

LSI Industries

Lucy Zodion

Mayflower

Paradox Engineering

Philips Lighting

Ripley Lighting Controls

Sagemcom

Schreder

Sensus/SELC

Silver Spring Networks (Itron)

Sunrise Technologies

Synapse Wireless

Tantalus

Telematics Wireless

Telensa

Trilliant

TwistHDM

Ubicquia

Urbiotica

Verizon

Wellness Telecom

Worldsensing

