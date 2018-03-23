Global Smart Coatings Market Forecast to 2022 - Focus on Anti-Corrosion, Anti-Icing, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Fouling, Self-Healing, Self-Cleaning

The smart coatings market is estimated at USD 2.15 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.87%.

The market is driven by the wide use of smart coatings in different end-use industries, such as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, marine, and building & construction. The high demand for anti-corrosion coatings from the automotive & transportation end-use industry, especially for the protection of body parts, such as door closures, lock parts, exhausts, suspensions, engine components, and clamps & hose connections, against abrasion, drives the smart coatings market.

The demand for smart coatings in the automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, marine, and building & construction end-use industries is high, especially in China, India, and Brazil. New emerging technologies and innovations drive the demand for smart coatings in these industries. The APAC smart coatings market is expected to witness strong growth in the next five years.

Smart coatings have distinct properties, and different types of smart coatings are used in various industries based on the requirements. Therefore, the smart coatings market growth is dependent on its various end-use industries, such as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, marine, and building & construction. There is a growing demand for smart coatings for anti-corrosion, anti-fouling, self-cleaning applications from the end-use industries. On the other hand, government regulations and economic slowdown negatively affect the market growth.

Price and availability of raw materials are key factors for the manufacturers of smart coatings in determining the cost structure of their products. Raw materials used by the smart coatings industry include methylamines and inorganic chemicals.

Key players operating in the smart coatings market include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Axalta Coatings Systems (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), RPM International (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), and NEI Corporation (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players

4.2 Smart Coatings Market, By Layer

4.3 Smart Coatings Market, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.4 APAC Smart Coatings Market Share, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.5 Smart Coatings Market, By Function

4.6 Smart Coatings Market Growth, By Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Superior Properties of Smart Coatings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Products Requiring Low Maintenance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Durability in Extreme Weather Conditions

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.4.3 Trends in Construction Industry

5.4.4 Trends in the Aerospace Industry

6 Smart Coatings Market, By Layer

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multi-Layer

6.3 Single-Layer

7 Smart Coatings Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Anti-Microbial

7.3 Anti-Corrosion

7.4 Anti-Fouling

7.5 Anti-Icing

7.6 Self-Cleaning

7.7 Self-Healing

7.8 Others

8 Smart Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.3 Marine

8.4 Building & Construction

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.6 Others

9 Smart Coatings Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenerio



11 Company Profiles



3M

Additional Companies

Akzonobel

Ancatt

Axalta Coating Systems

CG2 Nanocoatings

DOW Corning Corporation

Greenkote

Helicity Technologies

Hempel

Hygratek

Jotun

NEI Corporation

Nanoshell Company

PPG Industries

RPM International

Royal Dsm

Sherwin-Williams

Tesla Nanocoatings

