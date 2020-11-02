Global Smart Coatings Market Opportunities 2020 - Focus on Self-Healing, Multifunctional, Liquid Crystal, and Anti-Microbial

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Self-Healing, Multifunctional, Liquid Crystal, and Anti-Microbial Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine showcases innovations pertaining to self-healing coatings, multi-functional solutions such as self-cleaning and superhydrophobic products, liquid crystal coatings, and anti-microbial coatings.

This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings, and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovation - Self-Healing Coatings

  • NEI Corporation, US
  • Garware Polyester Ltd., India
  • University of Illinois, US
  • Growth Opportunities

2. Innovation - Multifunctional Coatings

  • University of South Carolina, US
  • National Institute of Materials Physics, Romania
  • Seoul National University, Korea
  • Growth Opportunities

3. Innovation - Liquid-Crystal Coatings

  • Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands
  • Zhejiang University, China
  • Kent State University, US
  • Growth Opportunities

4. Innovation - Anti-Microbial Coatings

  • University of Nottingham, UK
  • Texas A&M University
  • Envisionsq, Canada
  • Growth Opportunities

5. Key Contacts

