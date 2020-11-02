Global Smart Coatings Market Opportunities 2020 - Focus on Self-Healing, Multifunctional, Liquid Crystal, and Anti-Microbial
Nov 02, 2020, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Self-Healing, Multifunctional, Liquid Crystal, and Anti-Microbial Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine showcases innovations pertaining to self-healing coatings, multi-functional solutions such as self-cleaning and superhydrophobic products, liquid crystal coatings, and anti-microbial coatings.
This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings, and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovation - Self-Healing Coatings
- NEI Corporation, US
- Garware Polyester Ltd., India
- University of Illinois, US
- Growth Opportunities
2. Innovation - Multifunctional Coatings
- University of South Carolina, US
- National Institute of Materials Physics, Romania
- Seoul National University, Korea
- Growth Opportunities
3. Innovation - Liquid-Crystal Coatings
- Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands
- Zhejiang University, China
- Kent State University, US
- Growth Opportunities
4. Innovation - Anti-Microbial Coatings
- University of Nottingham, UK
- Texas A&M University
- Envisionsq, Canada
- Growth Opportunities
5. Key Contacts
