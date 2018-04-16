Global Smart Education Market 2018-2022 - Growing Inclination Toward Integrating AR, VR, and AI in Smart Classrooms

The global smart education market to grow at a CAGR of 15.96% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Smart Education Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is continuous focus on new product development. Several vendors are launching innovative products considering the potential of the market. The high prospects of several products in the education industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.



According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of cost-effective smart education solutions. The education industry is replete with multiple hardware providers that are introducing varied devices to fulfill the educational needs of both students and teachers. These devices support diverse activities of institutions such as teaching, learning, or operational activities. For learning purposes, institutions have iPads and tablets to be used by teachers and students.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is budget constraints in emerging countries. For most of the emerging countries, establishing smart education systems in modern classrooms is an expensive affair due to the significantly high costs associated with the purchase of expensive smart devices. The purchase as well as the maintenance of these devices takes a toll on the budgets allocated to schools.



Key vendors

Blackboard

Cisco

Ellucian

Instructure

Pearson

Samsung Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Content - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Top 6 leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Continuous focus on new product development

Increasing number of strategic alliances

Rising adoption of wearables and IoT

Growing focus on personalization and adaptive learning

Emergence of virtual schools

Growing inclination toward integrating AR, VR, and AI in smart classrooms



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



PART 16: APPENDIX



