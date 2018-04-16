Global Smart Education Market 2018-2022 - Growing Inclination Toward Integrating AR, VR, and AI in Smart Classrooms

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Education Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart education market to grow at a CAGR of 15.96% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Education Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is continuous focus on new product development. Several vendors are launching innovative products considering the potential of the market. The high prospects of several products in the education industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of cost-effective smart education solutions. The education industry is replete with multiple hardware providers that are introducing varied devices to fulfill the educational needs of both students and teachers. These devices support diverse activities of institutions such as teaching, learning, or operational activities. For learning purposes, institutions have iPads and tablets to be used by teachers and students.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is budget constraints in emerging countries. For most of the emerging countries, establishing smart education systems in modern classrooms is an expensive affair due to the significantly high costs associated with the purchase of expensive smart devices. The purchase as well as the maintenance of these devices takes a toll on the budgets allocated to schools.
Key vendors
- Blackboard
- Cisco
- Ellucian
- Instructure
- Pearson
- Samsung Electronics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Content - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Software - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Hardware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Top 6 leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Continuous focus on new product development
Increasing number of strategic alliances
Rising adoption of wearables and IoT
Growing focus on personalization and adaptive learning
Emergence of virtual schools
Growing inclination toward integrating AR, VR, and AI in smart classrooms
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
