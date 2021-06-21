Global Smart Electricity Meter Markets Report 2021-2026: Government Support for Installation of Smart Electricity Meters Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Electricity Meter Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart electricity meter market was evaluated to be worth US$3.612 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.12% to reach a market size of US$20.468 billion by the year 2026.



The smart electricity meter is a device that is used to accurately monitor electrical usage and send usage information to manage energy usage effectively.

Factors such as favourable government policies, growing investments in smart grid projects and infrastructure are anticipated to bolster the demand for smart electricity meters. The growth is being further propelled on account of benefits such as cost-cutting in meter reading, efficiency, and others.

Furthermore, increasing investments in smart homes and a corresponding rise in demand for smart electricity meters to reduce the electricity wastage by automatically turning off the electricity will continue to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high installation cost and lack of awareness may hamper the market growth.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease affected the Smart Electricity Meter industry negatively. The lockdown was implemented in most parts of the world and there were trade restrictions and strict Covid-19 guidelines due to which the supply chain was disrupted.

There was a halt in the production of smart electricity meters during that period and the demand was also reduced. But after the lifting of lockdown and the ease of trade and production, the industry has been recovering and is anticipated to come to its normal flow from the years 2021 onwards.

Government support for installation of smart electricity meters.



One of the key factors supplementing the Smart Electricity Meter market growth includes the initiatives taken by the governments of various countries around the world for installation of smart electricity meters in their countries. In February 2020, the Government of India announced that they have successfully installed 1 million smart meters across the country under Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP).

The Finance Minister of India announced in the budget 2020 that the government aims to replace all the conventional electricity meters with smart electricity meters in a span of three years. Under the EU energy market legislation in the Third Energy Package, the installation of smart meters is to be ascertained by member states.

As a result, more than 99 million smart electricity meters were installed in the European Union by January 2018 as per the European Commission. In January 2018, the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy set up a target to cover 95% of consumer units in urban centers and 50% of rural units with smart meters by 2030. Federal subsidies will be provided by the government for the installation of smart meters.

According to official statistics released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), UK government in May 2020, the Smart Metering Implementation Programme launched by the government has led to a total of 26.6 million electricity meters operated by large energy suppliers in domestic properties across Great Britain as of 31 March 2020.

In December 2020, the Australian Energy Market Commission planned to speed up the installation of smart electricity meters in the country and hence launched an independent review into the rules governing electricity meters to discover new possibilities for boosting up the deployment. These government initiatives among many others undertaken by the governments of countries across the globe are bolstering the market growth and are anticipated to propel the growth of smart electricity market in the coming years.



Cost saving, energy efficiency and other advantages over conventional electricity meters.



The smart electricity meters provide more accurate and extensive information about the energy consumption. The smart electricity meters allow the customers to reduce their costs by varying the amount of energy consumption during the peak and off-peak hours, which may lead to reduce the costs if less electricity is consumed during peak hours and more is consumed during off-peak hours when the electricity rates are cheaper.

Also, with the availability of more detailed information regarding the electricity consumption, the electricity can be used efficiently. Moreover, the smart electricity meters help the providers to better manage the electricity. Owing to the increased awareness of these advantages over traditional electricity meters, the smart electricity meter market is anticipated to surge during the forecast period.

North America region holds prominent market share.



Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the smart electricity meter market owing to the early start for adoption of smart meters in countries like United States and Canada.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the rise of investments in smart grid technologies and supportive government policies. China is leading the region in smart electricity meter installations in the region.



Competitive Insights



Key market players in the smart electricity meter market include Honeywell International Inc. (Elster Group GmbH), Holley Technology Ltd, and Schneider Electric, Inc., among others.

The players are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive edge. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the smart electricity meter market.

