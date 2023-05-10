Global Smart Food Market Report: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.1%

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Food Market 2021-2031 by Offering, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart food market will reach $1,195.2 billion by 2031, growing by 9.1% annually over 2021-2031.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

AVEKA Group

Balchem Corporation

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Firmenich SA

FrieslandCampina

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Kellogg Company

Kerry Group

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Coca Cola Company

Whole Foods (Amazon)

The market is driven by the increasing awareness among consumers about health and balanced diet, the changing dietary patterns due to modern lifestyle, the emerging innovative smart food products with reduced healthcare cost, the growing R&D in food industry, and the introduction of newer food preservation techniques.



This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global smart food market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart food market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Food Products

3.2.1 Breakdown of Food Products by Category

3.2.1.1 Functional Food

3.2.1.2 Encapsulated Food

3.2.1.3 Genetically Modified Food

3.2.1.4 Novel Food

3.2.1.5 Analogue Food

3.2.2 Breakdown of Food Products by Type

3.2.2.1 Dairy Products

3.2.2.2 Bakery Products

3.2.2.3 Confectionary Products

3.2.2.4 Meat Products

3.2.2.5 Dietary Supplement Products

3.2.2.6 Beverage Products

3.2.2.7 Organic Food Products

3.2.2.8 Other Product Types

3.3 Technology Solutions

3.3.1 Hardware & Component

3.3.2 Software

3.3.3 FMIS Platforms

3.3.4 Communication Technologies

3.3.5 Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Plant Farming

4.3 Livestock Farming

4.4 Food Processing

4.5 Logistics and Distribution

4.6 Wholesale and Retail

4.7 Consumer



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

5.2 Supermarkets

5.3 Convenience Stores

5.4 Online Stores

5.5 Other Distribution Channels



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

