Global Smart Food Market Technologies, Solutions and Applications 2021-2026: The Role of Technologies in Reducing costs, Improving Revenues, and Optimizing Overall Value throughout the Ecosystem

The "Smart Food Market by Technologies, Solutions and Applications 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the technologies, solutions, and related market opportunities for leveraging these next generation food system technologies.

The report includes analysis of the food ecosystem and the role of technologies in reducing costs, improving revenues, and optimizing overall value throughout the ecosystem. The report includes detailed quantitative analysis and forecasts for 2021 through 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Integrated applications play a key role in the smart farming ecosystem

The technology solution market segment is expected to grow at 15.8% CAGR

Plant farming applications will hold 25% of the smart food technology solution market

Integration of AI and IoT (AIoT) plays a key role in AgriTech and smart food delivery systems

The smart food marketplace is a combination of both consumer market and technology solutions. The consumer market includes the sales solutions and processes of different types of end products made from various types of smart foods. At the same time, use of technology across the value chain from food production to customer purchase creates a separate market for smart food technology.

Smart food represents those products, services, and processes that support the intelligent production, logistics, and sales of food. The smart food ecosystem is rapidly evolving as constituents in the value chain are aggressively integrating advanced technologies such as AI, advanced data analytics, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies throughout food systems.

IoT alone is anticipated to generate substantial savings on the supply-side of the food ecosystem as IoT in Agriculture enables significant cost savings due to operational efficiency improvements, which translate into lower labor costs as well as more efficient use of inputs to production such as fossil fuels, water, fertilizer, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Smart Food and Smart Food Systems

2.2 Smart Food Consumer vs. Technology Market

2.3 Urban Population, Spending Pattern, and Smart Dietary

2.4 Food Preservation Techniques and R&D Activities

2.5 Smart Farming Application

2.5.1 Integrated Application Framework

2.5.2 Large Scale Pilots

2.5.3 Critical Success Factors

2.5.4 Food Ecosystem Supply-side Impacts

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Farm to Fork IoT Value Chain

3.2 M2M Architecture and FMIS Platform

3.3 Smart Farming and IoT Technology

3.4 Food Safety and Food Security

3.5 Digital Signage and AI

3.6 Big Data and Machine Learning

3.7 Business Model Evolution

3.7.1 Business Model Example

3.7.2 Business Model Testing

3.8 Smart Food Initiative

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Amazon

4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

4.3 Arla Foods

4.4 AVEKA Group

4.5 Balchem Corporation

4.6 BASF SE

4.7 Cargill Inc.

4.8 Firmenich SA

4.9 Coca Cola Company

4.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc

4.11 Ingredion Incorporated

4.12 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

4.13 Kellogg Company

4.14 Kerry Group

4.15 Nestle SA

4.16 PepsiCo Inc.

4.17 FrieslandCampina

4.18 Sensient Technologies Corporation

4.19 Symrise

4.20 Tate & Lyle plc

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

5.1 Global Smart Food Market 2021 - 2026

5.1.1 Global Smart Food Market by Segment

5.1.1.1 Global Smart Food Consumer Market by Food Type

5.1.1.2 Global Smart Food Consumer Market by End Product

5.1.2 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Solution Type

5.1.2.1 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Hardware and Component Type

5.1.2.2 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Software Type

5.1.2.3 Global Smart Food Technology Market by FMIS Platform Type

5.1.2.4 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Communication Technology Type

5.1.2.5 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Service Type

5.1.3 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Application

5.1.3.1 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Plant Farming Application

5.1.3.2 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Livestock Farming Application

5.1.3.3 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Food Processing Application

5.1.3.4 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Logistics and Distribution Application

5.1.3.5 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Wholesale and Retail Application

5.1.3.6 Global Smart Food Technology Market by Consumer Application

5.2 Global Smart Food Market by Region 2021 - 2026

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

