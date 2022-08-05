Global Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technology Market Report 2022-2027: Opportunities, Use Cases, Remote Expert Assistance, Repair & Maintenance, Warehousing, Training, Future of Smart Glasses

Aug 05, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the overview of the Global Smart Glasses Market for AR Technologies and analyses the market trends, considering the base year of 2021 and estimates for 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts from the period for segmentation on the basis of form factor, operating system, applications, and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends of the smart glasses market for AR technologies. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the smart glasses vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global smart glasses market for AR technologies.
Smart glasses are head-worn wearable computing devices that contain processing units, multiple sensors, and optical head-mounted displays (OHMDs). Smart glasses display augmented information onto the physical world. The applications of smart glasses offer great potential to achieve real-time and enriched interaction between the user of smart glasses and the physical world with augmented information. Users of smart glasses can provide inputs through various actions such as head movement, hand gestures, voice input, and others.
The growth of the global smart glasses is largely driven by factors such as technological advancements in smart glasses, the increasing trend of 'Bring Your Own Wearables' in enterprises, the development of AR apps, and improvement in productivity and efficiency through the usage of smart glasses. The growth of the smart glasses market for AR technologies is being restrained by factors such as high cost, bulky design, and privacy concerns raised by users and surrounding people (people who are in the vicinity of the smart glasses user).
Company profiles of major players, including Daqri, Epson Corp., Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc., Vuzix, Microsoft Corp., and Magic Leap
Report Includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimated for 2022, 2023, and 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the market potential for smart glasses for augmented reality technologies, based on form factor, operating system, end-user, application, and region
- Coverage of history and future of smart glasses, and information on wave-guide based display technique and active light control technologies
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market Overview
- History of Smart Glasses
- Introduction to AR
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Consumers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of New Entrants
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Use Cases
- Remote Expert Assistance
- Repair & Maintenance
- Warehousing
- Training
- Future of Smart Glasses
- Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Market
4. Technology Background
- Technology Adoption
- Wearable Devices Industry Overview
- Emergence of Mixed Reality
- Display Technologies
- Waveguide-based Display Technique
- Diffractive Waveguide
- Holographic Waveguide
- Polarized Waveguide
- Reflective Waveguide
- Others
- Active Light Control Technologies
- Electrochromic Device (ECD)
- Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)
- Suspended Particles Device (SPD)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Form Factor
- Binocular Smart Glasses
- Monocular Smart Glasses
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Operating System
- Android
- Windows
- Others
7. Market Breakdown by End User
- Enterprises
- Consumers
8. Market Breakdown by Application
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Warehouses
- Construction and Architecture
- Military and Defense
- Others
9. Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
10. Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Launches, Agreement, and Partnerships
11. Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Atheer, Inc.
- Campfire
- Everysight Ltd.
- Glassup Srl
- Kopin Corp.
- Lumus Ltd.
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Optinvent S.A.
- Osterhout Design Group (Odg).
- Recon Instruments, Inc. (Intel Group)
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Vuzix Corp
