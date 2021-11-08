Global Smart Grid Market Outlook to 2026, Featuring Eaton, Fujitsu., General Electric, Honeywell, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric and Siemens

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Grid: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart grid technology is estimated to grow from $36.9 billion in 2021 to $55.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for smart grid technology is estimated to grow from $12.2 billion in 2021 to $16.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for smart grid technology is estimated to grow from $9.5 billion in 2021 to $16.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, end-user and geography. The report provides an overview of the global market for smart grids and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of the smart grid manufacturers and electricity/power providers.

This report covers the market for smart grids with regards to their implementation across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The Report Includes:

An updated overview of the global market for smart grid technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for smart grid network, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Evaluation and forecast the smart grid market size (by number of units installation and product sales in dollar value terms), and corresponding market share analysis by component, grid type, end-user vertical, and geography

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new industry-specific developments, and other growth strategies

Assessment of the smart grid market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, power industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the marketplace

