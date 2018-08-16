Global Smart Grids Infrastructure Market 2018-2030 - Transmission and Distribution Equipment, Substation Automation Modules / Components and Supported Communication Channels
The Smart Grids Infrastructure Market, 2018 - 2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for smart grids. The focus of this study is on the smart grids infrastructure, equipment, modules / components / systems offered by different players. The field is backed by grants / investments from various government agencies and is characterized by the presence of several well-established companies.
One of the key objectives of the study was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. We looked at the likely future investments to be made in the key geographies (the US, the EU, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Russia, Singapore, India and UAE). Based on this, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the long term, for the period of 2018 - 2030. Considering the uncertainties related to the investments and political influence across the geographies, and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, representing the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
With growing electricity consumption, the peak electricity demand is expected to increase manifold by 2050. It is believed that, owing to their intelligence features, smart grids have the potential to reduce the projected peak demand increases by up to 24% across some of the major regions of the world. This is because sensors in smart grids can detect peak load in advance and divert surplus supply from low demand areas to meet the peak requirements in a particular region. Moreover, with countries having ambitious renewable energy targets, it is important to ensure that a compatible infrastructure is put in place in parallel.
Several geographies across the world have already recognized the need of upgrading to smart grids and have taken initiatives to encourage this transition. The US, for instance, allocated USD 4.5 billion initially towards grid modernization; the investment increased over the years under the American Recovery Reinvestment Act of 2009. In Europe, the European Technology Platform (ETP) SmartGrids was formalized in 2005 to create a vision for the European networks till 2020 and beyond. A recent 2017 report by Joint Research Centre (JRC) included 950 smart grid projects (R&D and demonstration) across Europe; across these, a total of EUR 5 billion has been invested.
Emerging economies are also planning to upgrade existing systems to smart grids. The ambitious renewable energy targets of countries such as China and India are expected to drive the smart grids market in the future. In China, the government announced an investment of USD 96 billion between 2010 and 2020 to accelerate smart grids deployment. Similarly, in India, several pilot stage smart grid projects are underway.
Smart Grids are expected to play a pivotal role in clean energy initiatives. Specifically, smart meters are amongst the most focused infrastructures across several countries. In the US, more than 75 million smart meters had been installed by 2017. In addition, the EU has set a target of replacing at least 80% (~ 245 million) of the conventional electricity meters with smart meters by 2020. In fact, it is reported that Sweden, Finland, Italy and Luxembourg have already reached full deployment. The EU Smart Grids Task Force believes that the planned rollout of smart meters and smart grids has the potential to reduce carbon emissions in the EU by 9%.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information on various infrastructure components offered by companies for deploying smart grids in an existing network; these include transmission and distribution equipment, substation automation modules / components and supported communication channels.
- Detailed profiles of some of the leading players in the industry, highlighting the current focus of the companies with details on their specific smart grid infrastructure equipment / module / component / systems and services. The profiles also include a section on recent developments, highlighting the achievements, partnerships / collaborations and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.
- A comprehensive benchmark analysis, highlighting key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large sized companies; the benchmark analysis provides a means to compare the existing capabilities within respective peer groups and help industry stakeholders identify ways to achieve a competitive edge over contemporary players.
- A detailed market attractiveness analysis elucidating the attractiveness of major markets across the globe based on parameters that are likely to determine the future growth opportunities in specific regions.
- A case study highlighting the regulatory initiatives across various geographies and the regulatory standards / norms designed for a uniform and standardized smart grid deployments.
- An overview of some of the recent smart grid deployment projects across the EU, North America and rest of the world (Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea). Specifically, we have highlighted the current focus area across the regions defined by the type of projects that have been undertaken (AMI, distribution network or transmission network).
The opinions and insights highlighted in this report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. These include Emmanuel Albert (CEO, Trispectra Innovation), Fulvio Ferrari (Founding Partner, Wemworld) and Jenny Erwin (Business Development Manager, Smart Wires). All the actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless specified otherwise.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Discovery of Electricity: A Historical Timeline
3.2. Modern Day Electricity Grids
3.3. Smart Grids: A Giant Leap in Infrastructure
3.4. Pre-requisites for a Smart Grid
4. SMART GRIDS: REGULATORY STANDARDS AND COMPLIANCE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
4.3. Regulatory Standards in the US
4.4. Regulatory Standards in Europe
4.5. Regulatory Standards in China
4.6. Regulatory Standards in Japan
4.7. Regulatory Standards in India
4.8. Regulatory Standards in Australia
5. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Smart Grids: Market Landscape
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. ABB
6.3. Aclara Technologies
6.4. CG Power and Industrial Solutions
6.5. Circutor
6.6. Eaton
6.7. Energy Care
6.8. General Electric
6.9. Honeywell
6.10. Itron
6.11. Landis+Gyr
6.12. L&T Power
6.13. PowerCom
6.14. S&C Electric Company
6.15. Schneider Electric
6.16. Schweitzer Engineering Labs (SEL)
6.17. Siemens
6.18. Smart Wires
6.19. Trilliant Networks
6.20. Trispectra Innovation
6.21. Wemworld
6.22.2 Products/Services Offered
6.22.3 Recent Developments
7. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology
7.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups
8. MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis: Methodology
8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis: Summary
8.4. Key Takeaways
9. MARKET FORECAST
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
9.3. Overall Smart Grid Infrastructure Market, 2018-2030
9.4. Smart Grid Infrastructure Market: Distribution by Type of Equipment
9.5. Smart Grid Infrastructure Market: Distribution by Regions
10. GLOBAL SMART GRID INITIATIVES: AN OVERVIEW
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Smart Grid Projects in North America
10.3. Smart Grids Projects in the EU
10.4. Smart Grids Projects in Rest of the World
10.5. Key Takeaways
11. CONCLUSION
11.1 Evolution of Automation Technologies Have Impacted Several Industries; Electric Utilities are not an Exception
11.2 With Growing Focus on Making the Electric Grid Smart, Several Companies, Ranging from Small/Mid-Sized to Large Enterprises, are Providing Innovative Smart Grid Technologies
11.3 Several Large Enterprises are Acting as One-Stop Shops for Deployment of Smart Grids
11.4 At Present, the US and Europe are Leading the Efforts, Offering a Plethora of Opportunities for Stakeholders
11.5 Driven by Investments from Governments Across Many Countries, the Market is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Coming Years
11.6 With the Steadily Increasing Load on the Electricity Grids, Smart Grids Will Remain the Go-To Option for Long Term
12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Emmanuel Albert, CEO, Trispectra Innovation
12.3. Fulvio Ferrari, Founding Partner, Wemworld
12.4. Jenny Erwin, Business Development Manager, Smart Wires
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9s9ng/global_smart?w=5
