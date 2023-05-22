Global Smart Healthcare Products Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of mHealth Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Healthcare Products Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.1% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

AirStrip Technologies, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Apple Inc.

BD

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric

IBM

LogiTag Medical Solutions

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Siemens

Terumo Corporation

This report on global smart healthcare products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global smart healthcare products market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the smart healthcare products market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of mHealth

Supportive Government Programs

Rapid Improvements in Healthcare IT

Challenges

Impact of COVID-19

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Electronic Health Records

Smart Pills

Smart Syringes

RFID Systems

mHealth

Telemedicine

Others

by Application

Health Data Storage and Exchange

Monitoring and Treatment

Inventory Management

Others

by End-User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m62m1q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets