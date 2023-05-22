Global Smart Healthcare Products Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of mHealth Drives Growth

22 May, 2023, 14:30 ET
The global smart healthcare products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.1% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AirStrip Technologies, Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- Apple Inc.
- BD
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric
- IBM
- LogiTag Medical Solutions
- Medtronic
- Olympus Corporation
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Resideo Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens
- Terumo Corporation
This report on global smart healthcare products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global smart healthcare products market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the smart healthcare products market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Adoption of mHealth
- Supportive Government Programs
- Rapid Improvements in Healthcare IT
Challenges
- Impact of COVID-19
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Electronic Health Records
- Smart Pills
- Smart Syringes
- RFID Systems
- mHealth
- Telemedicine
- Others
by Application
- Health Data Storage and Exchange
- Monitoring and Treatment
- Inventory Management
- Others
by End-User
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
