Global Smart Home Market and Ecosystem 2021-2026 with Leadership Mapping and Profiles of Key Players such as Honeywell, Siemens, and Johnson Controls

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen, Smart Furniture), Software & Services, Sales Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home market is projected to grow from USD 84.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 138.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The factors such as increasing disposable income of people in developing countries, increasing importance of home monitoring in remote locations, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players are driving the growth of the smart home market. However, concerns associated with security and privacy breaches is the key factor limiting the growth of the smart home market.

Select Highlights

Market for smart furniture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Market for proactive type software and services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Lighting control to hold the second-largest share of the smart home market by 2021

Europe to hold a significant share of the smart home market during the forecast period

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the smart home market on the basis of product, software & services sales channel, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the smart home market and forecasts the same till 2026 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the smart home ecosystem. The report profiles key players in the smart home market with their respective market ranking analysis.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Home Market

4.2 Smart Home Market, by Product

4.3 Smart Home Market, by Software & Service

4.4 Smart Home Market, by Sales Channel

4.5 Smart Home Market, by Product and Region

4.6 Smart Home Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices

5.3.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income of People in Developing Economies

5.3.1.3 Increasing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations

5.3.1.4 Growing Need for Energy-Saving and Low Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions

5.3.1.5 Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolio by a Large Number of Players

5.3.1.6 Growing Concern About Safety, Security, and Convenience Among General Population

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 More Convenience-Driven Rather Than Being Necessity-Driven Market

5.3.2.2 High Cost of Switching for Existing Smart Device Consumers

5.3.2.3 Issues Related to Security and Privacy Breaches

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings

5.3.3.2 Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data-Connectivity Technology

5.3.3.3 Integration of Power Line Communication Technology in Smart Homes

5.3.3.4 Rise in Demand for Smart Home Products due to COVID-19

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Difficulties Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionality, and Lack of Open Standards

5.3.4.2 Risk of Device Malfunctioning

5.3.4.3 Compatibility Issues Between Devices of Different Companies

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Planning and Revising Funds

5.4.2 Research & Development (R&D)

5.4.3 Assembly, Distribution, and After-Sales Services

5.5 Ecosystem

5.5.1 Home Automation OEMs

5.5.2 Suppliers

5.5.3 Smart Home System Integrators

5.5.4 Distributors

5.6 Trends Impacting Customer's Business

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.8 Case Studies

5.8.1 ASSA ABLOY's Remote Access Delegation to Buildings Transforms Way Emergency Services Operate Worldwide

5.8.2 Johnson Controls' Cooling Solution Help Fiserv (Europe) to Tackle Maintenance Constraints and Achieve Energy Savings

5.8.3 Honeywell (US)'s Security Solution Help Gateway Building (Australia) Improve Its Security and Visitor Access System

5.8.4 Siemens Building Technologies Provides Integrated Solution for Foundation Louis Vuitton Museum in Paris (France)

5.8.5 ADT (US) Renders an Advanced Access Control System to Port of Cork (Ireland)

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Tariffs

5.13 Average Selling Price (ASP) of Various Components of Smart Home Systems

6 Smart Home Market for Software & Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Behavioral

6.2.1 Behavioral Software and Services Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

6.3 Proactive

6.3.1 Proactive Software and Services Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

7 Smart Home Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lighting Control

7.3 Security and Access Control

7.4 HVAC Control

7.5 Entertainment Control and Other Controls

7.6 Smart Speaker

7.7 Home Healthcare

7.8 Smart Kitchen

7.9 Home Appliances

7.10 Smart Furniture

7.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Home Products

8 Smart Home Market, by Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Sales Channel

8.3 Indirect Sales Channel

9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.6 COVID-19 Impact on Smart Home Market in Various Regions

10 Protocols and Technologies Used in Smart Homes

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cellular Network Technologies

10.3 Protocols and Standards

10.4 Wireless Communication Technologies

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix

11.7 Company Product Footprint

11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.8.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Honeywell

12.1.2 Siemens

12.1.3 Johnson Controls

12.1.4 Schneider Electric

12.1.5 ASSA ABLOY

12.1.6 Amazon

12.1.7 Apple

12.1.8 ADT

12.1.9 Robert Bosch

12.1.10 ABB

12.2 Other Key Companies

12.2.1 Samsung Electronics

12.2.2 Sony

12.2.3 Ooma

12.2.4 Delta Controls

12.2.5 Control4

12.2.6 Axis Communications

12.2.7 Comcast

12.2.8 Smarthome

12.2.9 Crestron Electronics

12.2.10 Simplisafe

12.2.11 Armorax

12.2.12 Canary

12.2.13 LG Electronics

12.2.14 Lutron

12.2.15 Legrand

