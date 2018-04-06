Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2018-2022 with 3M, Adherium, Propeller Health & Teva Pharmaceuticals Dominating

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2018-2022" report
The global smart inhaler technology market to grow at a CAGR of 51.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The smart inhaler technology uses sensors and requires a smartphone or a computer-based app, which can be integrated into any metered-dose inhaler (MDI) or dry-powder inhaler (DPI) inhaler to convert it into a smart inhaler. The sensors used in smart inhalers can be connected to the user's smartphone or computer to provide information on the dosages, frequency, and medications required by the user.
One trend in the market is growing exposure to air pollution and tobacco smoking. COPD is a progressive and eventually debilitating lung disease, which leads to worse lung conditions over time. The disease usually causes coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Smoking triggers exacerbation, flare-up, or breathing difficulties in COPD patients.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of COPD and asthma. Respiratory diseases affect various organs in the respiratory system such as the pharynx, larynx, trachea, lungs, and bronchi. COPD and asthma can lead to medical complexities such as difficulty breathing, chronic cough, fatigue, and chest tightening, which can be treated by MDIs and DPIs for a short-term and long-term cure.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low awareness and product penetration in developing countries. Smart inhalers are innovative products that have limited market presence in the developing countries. The major growth impeding factor for limited market presence is the lack of awareness among the end-users. The lack of knowledge about connected healthcare systems and the low adoption rates of advanced technological platforms among the users of traditional inhalers are impeding market growth in the developing countries.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Adherium
- Propeller Health
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Overview
- Comparison by product
- Inhalers
- Nebulizers
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing exposure to air pollution and tobacco smoking
- Increasing product innovations in personalized health management
- High growth potential in emerging markets
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
