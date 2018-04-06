Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2018-2022 with 3M, Adherium, Propeller Health & Teva Pharmaceuticals Dominating

The global smart inhaler technology market to grow at a CAGR of 51.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The smart inhaler technology uses sensors and requires a smartphone or a computer-based app, which can be integrated into any metered-dose inhaler (MDI) or dry-powder inhaler (DPI) inhaler to convert it into a smart inhaler. The sensors used in smart inhalers can be connected to the user's smartphone or computer to provide information on the dosages, frequency, and medications required by the user.

One trend in the market is growing exposure to air pollution and tobacco smoking. COPD is a progressive and eventually debilitating lung disease, which leads to worse lung conditions over time. The disease usually causes coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Smoking triggers exacerbation, flare-up, or breathing difficulties in COPD patients.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of COPD and asthma. Respiratory diseases affect various organs in the respiratory system such as the pharynx, larynx, trachea, lungs, and bronchi. COPD and asthma can lead to medical complexities such as difficulty breathing, chronic cough, fatigue, and chest tightening, which can be treated by MDIs and DPIs for a short-term and long-term cure.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low awareness and product penetration in developing countries. Smart inhalers are innovative products that have limited market presence in the developing countries. The major growth impeding factor for limited market presence is the lack of awareness among the end-users. The lack of knowledge about connected healthcare systems and the low adoption rates of advanced technological platforms among the users of traditional inhalers are impeding market growth in the developing countries.

Key vendors

3M

Adherium

Propeller Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

Inhalers

Nebulizers

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing exposure to air pollution and tobacco smoking

Increasing product innovations in personalized health management

High growth potential in emerging markets

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Other prominent vendors



