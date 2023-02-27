Global Smart Locks Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Growing Clout of Industry 4.0 Creates New Value for Smart Locks as Vital Cyber-Physical Devices that Secure the Digital Era

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Locks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Locks Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Locks estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Deadbolts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lever Handles segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $658.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Smart Locks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$658.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Consumer IoT Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Locks in the Residential Sector

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions

Industrial IoT & Smart Factory Also Push Up the Need for Smart Locks in the Industrial Sector

Growing Clout of Industry 4.0 Creates New Value for Smart Locks as Vital Cyber-Physical Devices that Secure the Digital Era

Smart Locks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADEL Group ( Hong Kong )

) Allegion Plc ( Ireland )

) Anviz Global ( China )

) ASSA ABLOY AB ( Sweden )

) August Home , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Avent Security ( China )

) Cansec Systems Ltd. ( Canada )

) Danalock International ApS ( Denmark )

) DESSMANN Schliessanlagen GmbH ( Germany )

) Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) dormakaba Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Gantner Electronic GmbH ( Austria )

) Gate Labs Inc. ( USA )

) Haven Lock, Inc. ( USA )

) Master Lock Company LLC ( USA )

) MIWA Lock Co. ( Japan )

) Onity, Inc. ( USA )

) Salto Systems S.L ( Spain )

) Samsung SDS (Korea)

SentriLock, LLC. ( USA )

) Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd. ( China )

) Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) UniKey Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Vivint, Inc. ( USA )

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Security & Safety Concerns Drives Demand for Locks

Burglaries by Point of Entry, Method of Entry, and Location: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Implementation of Anti-Burglary Good Practices Spur the Need for Smart Lock Solutions

Rising Demand for Biometric-based Smart Locks

Select Popular Biometric Door Locks

Smart Cards and Locks Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in the Industrial Sector

Minimizing Touch Points and Lowering the Risk of Spreading of Germs: Key Driver for Smart Lock in Healthcare Setups

Technology Improvements Remain Critical for Sustained Market Growth

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Emerge as Attractive Technologies for Smart Lock

Wi-Fi vs Bluetooth vs Z-Wave vs ZigBee

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Smart Lock Grow in Popularity

AI Makes a Huge Impact on Access Control Connectivity Functions & Capability

Concerns Over Smart Lock Security Breach: The Red Hot Issue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx9ziw-locks?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets