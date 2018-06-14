Global Smart Materials 2018-2027 with Profiles of 150 Companies

Traditional materials and structures are designed for certain performance requirements such as bearing loads, reacting to speed and movement and lifespan. They are generally unable to modify their specifications if their environment changes.

Smart materials however can adapt and survive in demanding and unpredictable environments and maintain their performance. The last decade has seen a huge growth in the market for smart materials and structures as manufacturers seek solutions to regulatory and consumer requirements in aerospace, automotive, electronics, healthcare, construction etc. industries.

Smart materials are able to detect and respond to any number of changes (e.g. pressure, temperature, electric and magnetic fields, chemicals etc.) and respond accordingly before reverting to their original state. This 200 page report highlights the latest innovations and products in the Smart Materials market, developed by large companies, research institutes, university groups and start-ups.



Report contents include:

Technology and materials analysis: Piezoelectric, photochromic, thermochromic, electrochromic, shape memory, smart fluids, self-healing, thermo and ph-responsive polymers, Magnetocaloric, Poly (ionic liquid)s, Metal-organic frameworks, shape memory

Piezoelectric, photochromic, thermochromic, electrochromic, shape memory, smart fluids, self-healing, thermo and ph-responsive polymers, Magnetocaloric, Poly (ionic liquid)s, Metal-organic frameworks, shape memory Market analysis: Analysis of end user markets for smart materials:

Analysis of end user markets for smart materials: Buildings, windows and glass.



Aerospace



Smart coatings



Automotive



Energy harvesting



Sensors



Textiles



Electronics



Healthcare

Market revenues forecasts: Detailed forecasts of the Smart Materials sector, by end user markets (revenues $ millions), to 2027

Detailed forecasts of the Smart Materials sector, by end user markets (revenues $ millions), to 2027 Producer profiles: Smart materials product developer profiles (Profiles of >150 companies).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

1.1 Market opportunity analysis

1.2 Market challenges rating system



2 Executive Summary



3 Types Of Smart Materials

3.1 Traditional versus smart

3.2 What is a smart material?

3.3 Stimuli

3.4 Types-Active and passive

3.5 Piezoelectric Smart Materials

3.6 Photochromic

3.7 Thermochromic

3.8 Electrochromic

3.9 Shape Memory Materials

3.10 Smart Fluids

3.11 Self-Healing Materials

3.12 Thermo And Ph-Responsive Polymers

3.13 Magnetocaloric Materials

3.14 Poly(Ionic) Liquid)

3.15 Metal-Organic Framework (Mof) Coatings

3.16 Shape Memory



4 Market Analysis For Smart Materials

4.1 Aerospace

4.2 Automotive

4.3 Buildings, Windows And Glass

4.4 Coatings

4.5 Energy Harvesting

4.6 Sensors

4.7 Textiles

4.8 Other Markets



5 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ntttwz/global_smart?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-materials-2018-2027-with-profiles-of-150-companies-300666364.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

