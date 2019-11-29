Global Smart Medical Devices Market, Forecast to 2024 - Insulin Pumps Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Medical Devices Market - Growth, Trend, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart medical devices market is driven by factors such as rising demand for smartphone-compatible and wireless medical devices, technological advancements, and rising awareness and focus on the fitness.

The new medical technology has transformed the way doctors and patients participate and interact with each other. Obtaining real-time information, tracking past health records, identifying potential health issues, and devising a treatment plan are all signs of the gradual shift from traditional methods to smart medical devices.



The future of medical devices is being influenced by technological trends and opportunities that promise to revolutionize the operations of healthcare providers and medical companies. The lifestyle of the people across developing countries such as India, South Africa, etc. are making them fall prey to the diseases and hence, there are efforts being done by these people to cope with such diseases. Therefore, it is believed that the market for advanced smart medical devices will grow in the coming future.



Key Market Trends



Insulin Pumps are Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period



An insulin pump is a medical device used for administrating insulin in diabetic patients. The insulin pump consists of a pump, a disposable reservoir, and a disposable infusion set. The pump part consists of controls, a processing module, and batteries. The disposable reservoir holds the insulin inside the pump. The disposable infusion set consists of a cannula and a tubing system to connect the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Insulin pumps are relatively easy to carry and measure the exact quantity of the insulin to be delivered, which reduce the wastage of dose and achieve proper delivery of insulin to the patients. The smart mechanism of insulin pumps is a great boon to the world of diabetes.



Thus, insulin pumps achieve proper blood glucose control, without any complications related to hypoglycemia, wide fluctuations in blood glucose, and other side effects. Owing to the advantages mentioned above of using insulin pumps and the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world, the insulin pump segment is expected to register growth over the forecast period.



Unites States to Dominate the North America Region



The healthcare facilities in the United States are of the highest standards, and are accessible to the large population, because of favorable policies making healthcare affordable to many, if not all. This helps in gaining a higher selling rate across the country. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular diseases account for 17.3 million deaths per year. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that about 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the United States every year, i.e., one in every four deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, with a death toll of over 370,000 people, annually.



The increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, like cardiac diseases and diabetes, continuous advancements in the technology, and high income of the citizens are some of the driving factors for the North American smart medical devices market.



Competitive Landscape



The smart medical devices market is moderately competitive and there are few companies that are holding most of the market share. Owing to the technological advancements in the healthcare industry and the rising R&D expenditure of the companies, new players are coming up in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Smartphone-compatible and Wireless Medical Devices

4.2.2 Technological Advancement in Devices

4.2.3 Rising Awareness and Focus on Fitness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Devices

4.3.2 Patients Privacy Concerns

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 By Diagnostic and Monitoring

5.1.1.1 Blood Glucose Monitors

5.1.1.2 Heart Rate Monitors

5.1.1.3 Pulse Oximeters

5.1.1.4 Blood Pressure Monitors

5.1.1.5 Breath Analyzer

5.1.1.6 Other Diagnostic Monitoring Products

5.1.2 By Therapeutic Devices

5.1.2.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators and Ventilators

5.1.2.2 Insulin Pumps

5.1.2.3 Hearing Aid

5.1.2.4 Other Therapeutic Devices

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Pharmacies

5.2.2 Online Channel

5.2.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Homecare

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Dexcom Inc.

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.4 Fitbit Inc.

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 NeuroMetrix Inc.

6.1.7 Omron Global

6.1.8 Vital Connect



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n56nuj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

