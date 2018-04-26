Global Smart Office Market 2017-2018 & 2023: Major Players are Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International and Koninklijke Philips N.V

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The smart office market is expected to reach US$45.931 billion by the end of 2023, increasing from US$24.739 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period.
Smart offices are the offices which make use of sensors and internet of things among other things to make an office space convenient, safer and energy efficient. The major factors driving the demand for smart office solutions are its cost-effectiveness, development of smart cities around the world and improvement in the productivity of the workforce. High-income regions such as North America held a significant market share in 2017 and the APAC region will witness substantial growth over the forecast period.
Major industry players profiled include Schneider Electric SA, Johnson Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.
Segmentation:
By Product:
- Smart Lighting
- Smart Security Systems
- HVAC Control
By Type of Building
- Newly Constructed
- Retrofit
By End-user Industryl:
- Healthcare
- Retail
- BFSI
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Smart Office Market By Product
6. Smart Office Market By Type Of Building
7. Smart Office Market By End-User Industry
8. Smart Office Market By Geography
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Schneider Electric SA
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Crestron Electronics
- Honeywell Internarnational, Inc.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Smart Office Solution, Inc.
- Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.
- Secure Smart Office, Inc.
