Global Smart Parking Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$7.4 Billion - Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Parking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 18%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Guided Park Assist, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$6.6 Billion by the year 2025, Guided Park Assist will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.8% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$605 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$494.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Guided Park Assist will reach a market size of US$441.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include

Amano Corporation

Aisin Seiki

Continental Ag

Cubic Corporation

Delphi Automotive Plc

Kapsch Trafficcom Ag

Nedap Identification Systems

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Siemens Ag

Tkh Group-Park Assist

Valeo Sa

Xerox Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Smart Parking Technology and Human Innovation Enable Efficient Use of Parking Spaces

Smart Parking Value Chain

Smart Parking Market: Need for Decongestion of Cities and Provide Efficient Parking Experience Drives Growth

Global Smart Parking Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2019

Global Smart Parking Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Parking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Market Structure of Smart Parking Solutions Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Guided Park Assist (System) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Smart Park (System) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Security & Surveillance (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

License Plate Recognition (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Vehicular Traffic and Lack of Adequate Parking Spaces in Cities Drives Focus onto Smart Parking Systems

Countries with Highest Vehicle Density Per Capita (in Number of Vehicles Per 1,000 Inhabitant)

An Insight into the Economic Cost of Parking

Average Time Spent in Searching for Parking Space in US, UK and German Cities

Parking Search Cost in Major US Cities: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in $ Billion)

Parking Search Cost in Major Cities across the UK: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in Billion)

Parking Search Cost in Major German Cities: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in Million)

Major Driver Issues and Key Parking Issues in the US, UK and Germany

Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World

Smart Parking: An Integral Part of Smart City Initiatives

List of Select Smart City Projects Worldwide

Growing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide Presents Opportunity for Smart Parking Market: Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Smart Parking Solutions Offer Considerable Advantages to Drivers

Automation Technologies to Significantly Impact Smart Parking Market

Integration of Real-Time Smart Parking Systems in Distributed Intelligent Transport Systems across Smart Cities: Designed to Provide Timely Information

IoT Facilitates Location Tracking of Cars in Smart Parking Lots

Integrated Smart Parking Solutions Hold the Ability to Considerably Enhance Efficiency

Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking

Event Parking in Cities: Tremendous Growth Potential for Smart Parking Market

Smart Parking Technology Presents Additional Avenues of Revenue Generation in Cities

Major Trends in the Smart Parking World: In a Nutshell

Smart Parking: Among the Notable Innovations in the Parking Space

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Smart Parking

Technologies Used in Smart Parking

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Decongestion of Cities: A Key Advantage of IoT-Enabled Smart Parking Systems

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Passenger Car Smart Parking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Guided Park Assist (System) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Smart Park (System) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Security & Surveillance (Solution) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

License Plate Recognition (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

With the US Parking Market Challenged by Significant Inefficiencies, Smart Parking Technology Promises Change

Smart Parking Systems Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025

Smart Parking Systems Market in North America : Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



Need to Tackle China's Parking Crisis Spurs Robust Growth in the Smart Parking Market

Diagonal Smart Parking Garage Debuts in China

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Passenger Car Smart Parking Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Guided Park Assist (System) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Smart Park (System) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Security & Surveillance (Solution) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 License Plate Recognition (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

for 2019 & 2025 Smart Parking Market in Europe : An Overview

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



Smart Parking Market Potential in India : A Review

: A Review Smart Parking System Addresses Issues Emerging in Multi-Tenant Parking Lots

Indonesia : Rapid Growth of Urban Vehicular Population Spurs Smart Parking Market

REST OF WORLD

Dubai Makes Active Efforts to Shift towards Smart Parking



