Global Smart Parking Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$7.4 Billion - Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking
Aug 08, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Parking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 18%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Guided Park Assist, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$6.6 Billion by the year 2025, Guided Park Assist will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.8% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$605 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$494.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Guided Park Assist will reach a market size of US$441.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Amano Corporation
- Aisin Seiki
- Continental Ag
- Cubic Corporation
- Delphi Automotive Plc
- Kapsch Trafficcom Ag
- Nedap Identification Systems
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Siemens Ag
- Tkh Group-Park Assist
- Valeo Sa
- Xerox Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Smart Parking Technology and Human Innovation Enable Efficient Use of Parking Spaces
- Smart Parking Value Chain
- Smart Parking Market: Need for Decongestion of Cities and Provide Efficient Parking Experience Drives Growth
- Global Smart Parking Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2019
- Global Smart Parking Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Parking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Market Structure of Smart Parking Solutions Industry
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Guided Park Assist (System) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Smart Park (System) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Security & Surveillance (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- License Plate Recognition (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Vehicular Traffic and Lack of Adequate Parking Spaces in Cities Drives Focus onto Smart Parking Systems
- Countries with Highest Vehicle Density Per Capita (in Number of Vehicles Per 1,000 Inhabitant)
- An Insight into the Economic Cost of Parking
- Average Time Spent in Searching for Parking Space in US, UK and German Cities
- Parking Search Cost in Major US Cities: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in $ Billion)
- Parking Search Cost in Major Cities across the UK: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in Billion)
- Parking Search Cost in Major German Cities: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Total Cost Per Annum (in Million)
- Major Driver Issues and Key Parking Issues in the US, UK and Germany
- Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World
- Smart Parking: An Integral Part of Smart City Initiatives
- List of Select Smart City Projects Worldwide
- Growing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide Presents Opportunity for Smart Parking Market: Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Smart Parking Solutions Offer Considerable Advantages to Drivers
- Automation Technologies to Significantly Impact Smart Parking Market
- Integration of Real-Time Smart Parking Systems in Distributed Intelligent Transport Systems across Smart Cities: Designed to Provide Timely Information
- IoT Facilitates Location Tracking of Cars in Smart Parking Lots
- Integrated Smart Parking Solutions Hold the Ability to Considerably Enhance Efficiency
- Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking
- Event Parking in Cities: Tremendous Growth Potential for Smart Parking Market
- Smart Parking Technology Presents Additional Avenues of Revenue Generation in Cities
- Major Trends in the Smart Parking World: In a Nutshell
- Smart Parking: Among the Notable Innovations in the Parking Space
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Smart Parking
- Technologies Used in Smart Parking
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Decongestion of Cities: A Key Advantage of IoT-Enabled Smart Parking Systems
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Passenger Car Smart Parking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Guided Park Assist (System) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Smart Park (System) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Security & Surveillance (Solution) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- License Plate Recognition (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- With the US Parking Market Challenged by Significant Inefficiencies, Smart Parking Technology Promises Change
- Smart Parking Systems Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Parking Site for 2019 and 2025
- Smart Parking Systems Market in North America: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
- Need to Tackle China's Parking Crisis Spurs Robust Growth in the Smart Parking Market
- Diagonal Smart Parking Garage Debuts in China
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Passenger Car Smart Parking Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Guided Park Assist (System) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Smart Park (System) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Security & Surveillance (Solution) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Valet & Parking Reservation (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- License Plate Recognition (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Smart Parking Market in Europe: An Overview
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Smart Parking Market Potential in India: A Review
- Smart Parking System Addresses Issues Emerging in Multi-Tenant Parking Lots
- Indonesia: Rapid Growth of Urban Vehicular Population Spurs Smart Parking Market
REST OF WORLD
- Dubai Makes Active Efforts to Shift towards Smart Parking
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bzncc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article