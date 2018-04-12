Global Smart Pill Delivery, Monitoring, and Diagnostics Market Report 2018-2023 - Capsule Endoscopy Will Lead the Technology Market

Medical Technology (MedTech) is poised to benefit greatly from the convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies including machine-to-machine communications, smart micro or nano-sensors, and other IoT components. Smart pills represent a significant area for next generation MedTech diagnostic solutions in which ingestible tablets or capsules embedded with sensor, camera, tracker, or microchip are swallowed by a person for purposes of obtaining physiological status and activities.

Combined with IoT, smart pills allow for data capture and monitoring of the subject, regardless of their location. This has substantial implications for various remote healthcare applications including endoscopy, gastrointestinal monitoring, and other investigative procedures that would otherwise be more invasive, expensive, and time consuming for the patient.

Coupled with next generation data analytics, healthcare practitioners may leverage these MedTech solutions to provide diagnostics to virtually anyone, anywhere on a substantially lower cost basis.

This report evaluates the technologies, companies, and solutions for smart pill delivery, monitoring, and diagnostics. The report assesses the impact of smart pills themselves as well as supporting technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics.

This report also investigates the use of 3D printing for smart drug delivery, facilitating medicine dispersal on-demand. The report includes detailed forecasts from 2018-2023 covering the market outlook and opportunities for smart pills globally and regionally.

Select Report Findings

The Smart pills market will reach $4.1B USD by 2023

Capsule endoscopy will lead the smart pills technology market through 2023

Targeted drug delivery will outperform other applications of smart pills through 2023

Home healthcare segment will outperform hospitals and clinics in adoption of ingestible pills

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Smart Pills Concept

1.2 Ingestible Sensors

1.3 Smart Pills Components

1.4 3D Printed Ingestible Pills

1.5 Internet of Healthcare Things (IoHT)

1.6 Smart Pills Growth Factors and Challenges

1.7 Threat of Substitute Products



2 Smart Pills Technology and Applications

2.1 Market Trend and Insight

2.2 Smart Pills Bottle

2.3 Smart Pills for Capsule Endoscopy

2.4 Video Capsule Endoscopy

2.5 Gastrointestinal Monitoring Technology

2.6 Workstations and Data Recorders

2.7 Role of AI Technology

2.8 Microchip Technology

2.9 Smart Pills for Drug Delivery

2.10 Patient Monitoring System

2.11 Medical Diagnostic Imaging and Radiology



3 Healthcare Market and Regulatory Landscape

3.1 Smart Pills Clinical Trial

3.2 Smart Pills Patents and Investment Trends

3.3 Target Diseases and Disorders

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Smart Pills Research Landscape

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.7 Smart Pills Consumer Analysis and Buying Criteria



4 Smart Pills Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global Smart Pills Market Forecasts 2018-2023

4.2 Regional Smart Pills Market Forecasts 2018-2023



5 Company Analysis

5.1 Cerner Corporation

5.2 GE Healthcare

5.3 Proteus Digital Health Inc.

5.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.5 Medtronic (Given Imaging)

5.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

5.7 AdhereTech Inc.

5.8 CapsoVision Inc.

5.9 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

5.10 Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited

5.11 HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical and Wassenburg Medical)

5.12 Olympus Corporation

5.13 Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

5.14 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

5.15 NOVARTIS AG

5.16 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

5.17 Stryker Corporation



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Smart Pills Providers

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Medical Device and Equipment Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoHT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Clinics

6.16 Smart Workplace Solution Providers



7 Appendix

7.1 IoT Healthcare Connected Device Forecasts 2018-2022

7.2 IoT Healthcare Connected Things & Objects Forecasts 2018-2022

7.3 IoT Powered New Diagnostic Test

7.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Users



