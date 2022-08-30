Global Smart Ports Market to Grow to $5.7 Billion by 2027 from $1.9 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Ports Market by Technology (IoT, Blockchain, Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence), Elements (Terminal Automation, PCS, Smart Port Infrastructure), Throughput Capacity, Port Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart ports market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. International trade depends heavily on maritime transportation. Ocean shipping is the primary form of transportation for international trade, and according to UNCTAD, the majority of developing nations have seaborne trade volumes that are even higher.

The environment is always changing, making it very difficult to prevent data from being out of alignment or even missing in ports. The ability of ports to efficiently gather and exchange data will be hampered by any potential dead zones. Automated ports face this difficulty since, in contrast to conventional ones, they are unable to contain problems at particular tasks or steps in the process, demanding ongoing close coordination across operations.

Every year, there are millions of cyberattacks and data breaches, which is alarming for online safety. Security hasn't always been a key issue when a product is being designed because the idea of integrating physical objects with the internet is still a relatively new one. This problem is anticipated to be a significant one, particularly in ports where the materials handled are frequently valuable cargo. A number of businesses are also introducing goods without thoroughly testing them for secure connections in order to gain the first mover advantage, which creates a vulnerability for data breaches. The usage of hardcoded or default passwords, which can result in security breaches, is a significant problem for loT security.

The Internet of Things (IoT) segment, by technology, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2022 to 2027

There are four types of technology are used for the smart port the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, process automation, and artificial intelligence (AI). The internet of things (IoT) is a recent technology revolution that is mostly used in smart homes, smart cities, and also smart ports globally. As every smart port is completely automated and has featured an IoT smart port for all connected devices such as smart sensors, data centers, and wireless devices. There are many types of sensors like ultrasonic sensors, inertial sensors, imaging sensors, radars, and RFID readers which are widely used to collect data and transform the port into a smart port. Infrastructure that is the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled and container management that ensures IoT adoption across the maritime industry. In terms of performance monitors mounted to pumps, engines, or gates to acquire real-time data on speed and reliability of performance, smart ports with loT can simplify repairs and maintenance. Additionally, a loT of port can stop upcoming security vulnerabilities. creating an alert system that is cloud-connected and can aid in efficient loss prevention A integrity of data can be confirmed using digital seals at every security level to avoid theft.

The extensively busy ports segment, by throughput capacity, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The throughput capacity segments have three types includes extensively busy ports, moderately busy ports, and scarcely busy ports. A capacity of more than 19 million TEUs is handled annually by the extremely busy ports. China, Singapore, and South Korea are some of the regions with ports that are considered to be extremely active ports on a worldwide scale. These regions serve as important trade corridors. These ports have smart infrastructure and have made large investments in port features like terminal automation, cargo handling, smart infrastructure, safety, and security, and port community systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing International Maritime Trade Activities

Growing Decarbonization of Maritime Industry

Rising Use of Real-Time Geospatial Data to Improve Ports Operations

Surging Adoption of Industry 4.0 to Improve Ports Efficiency

Restraints

Risks Associated with Data Breach and Data Protection of Seaport Clients

Opportunities

Government Initiatives to Develop Smart Ports Infrastructure

Upgrade of Existing Ports and Development of New Ports

Challenges

Complexities of Technologies and Interaction of Numerous Systems

Requirement for High Initial Investment for Development of Ports

