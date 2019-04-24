Global Smart Retail Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Increasing Need to Understand Consumer Insights and Consumer Buying Behavior

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Retail Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global smart retail market to grow with a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global smart retail market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on smart retail market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on smart retail market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart retail market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart retail market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



1. Drivers

Growing adoption of smartphones

Pro-activeness in the adoption of new technology to offer better customer experience and service

Increasing need to understand consumer insights and consumer buying behavior

2. Restraints

Potential data security and privacy concerns with new advanced technologies

3. Opportunities

Continuous increasing investment in the retail industry in the developing and under-developed regions

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart retail market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart retail market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart retail market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Retail Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Retail Market Projection

2.3. Smart Retail Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Retail Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Retail Market



4. Smart Retail Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Retail Market by Solution

5.1. Software

5.2. Hardware



6. Global Smart Retail Market by Technology

6.1. NFC

6.2. ZigBee

6.3. Wi-Fi

6.4. RFID

6.5. Others



7. Global Smart Retail Market by Application

7.1. Foot-Traffic Monitoring

7.2. Predictive Equipment Maintenance

7.3. Inventory Management

7.4. GPS Tracking and Route Optimization

7.5. Smart Fitting Rooms

7.6. Brand Protection

7.7. Loyalty

7.8. Others



8. Global Smart Retail Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Retail Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. LG Display Co.

9.2.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2.3. PTC

9.2.4. NXP Semiconductors

9.2.5. Amazon.com

9.2.6. Microsoft

9.2.7. SAMSUNG

9.2.8. NVIDIA Corporation

9.2.9. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.10. Broadcom



