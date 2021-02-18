Global Smart Robots Market (2020to 2026) - by Component, Mobility, Operating Environment, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Robots Market By Component, By Mobility, By Operating Environment, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart robots market size is expected to reach $25 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 27.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Smart robots are considered as artificial intelligence system that provides optimum management of an environment with the combined work of human operators and robots. Smart robots are capable of learning from their environment and experience and develop their abilities on the basis of their knowledge. Also, Smart robots are capable to carry out both manual and cognitive tasks and are extensively used across many industries, like food & beverages, retail, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing for several applications.



The major factors that push the market growth are the prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT), massive demand for AI applications and service robots. Though, high initial installation costs and low accuracy act as major restraints for the market growth. The market is anticipated to witness better growth prospects with the launch of automated equipment in the consumer electronics and manufacturing sectors. Installation of smart robots is primarily larger in end-use industries like automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail due to features like efficiency and accuracy.



Due to the capability of these systems to work efficiently without the help of humans, the smart robots market is anticipated to display a considerable growth rate. These machines offer multiple advantages like superior efficiency, optimal power consumption, and a high frequency of data and instruction transmission. These factors are set to have a positive impact on market growth in the next few years. Thus, the market is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the installation of modern technologies.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Hardware segment is further segmented into Sensors, Actuators, Control systems, Power Sources and Others. On the basis of component, the software segment is anticipated to develop at a high CAGR during the forecast period in the Smart Robots market. The growing incorporation of advanced technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning in smart robot software is boosting the development of the segment. In addition, technological developments in these technologies to manage the complications with respect to functions like inter-device connectivity and autonomous operations, will further fuel the demand for the software segment.



Based on Operating Environment, the market is segmented into Ground and Underwater. The Ground based robots market dominated the Global Smart Robots Market by Operating Environment 2019. The Underwater market is expected to showcase promising growth during the forecast period, owing to its rising applications in marine and defense.



Based on Mobility, the market is segmented into Mobile and Stationary. The Mobile market dominated the Global Smart Robots Market by Mobility 2019. The Stationary robots market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.7% during (2020 - 2026).



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Military & Defense, Logistics Management, Inspection & Maintenance, Field/Agricultural, Healthcare, Industrial, Domestic and Others. Fields such as public relations, logistics management, industrial, inspection & maintenance, field & agriculture, healthcare assistance, defense and security, law enforcement, and others come under the professional segment. The primary factor boosting the demand of the segment is the high demand for smart robots in the defense and marine sector in order to safeguard the border of a nation. Moreover, the rising production process complication and miniaturization of semiconductor and electronics devices are encouraging the acceptance of AI-integrated smart industrial robots, thereby fueling the market growth.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, the Asia-pacific region is estimated to develop at a higher growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of smart robots in multiple industries. The increasing geriatric population in Asia-Pacific nations like China and Japan, and growing need for smart home robots for personal assistance applications are boosting the demand of the market in this region. Further, rising government initiatives with respect to AI-based robots in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is boosting the market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amazon.com, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Smart Robots Market. Companies such as iRobot Corporation, ABB Group, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Teradyne, Inc., SoftBank Group Corporation, Hanson Robotics Limited, and Kuka AG are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Kuka AG, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Amazon.com, Inc., iRobot Corporation, SoftBank Group Corporation (SoftBank Robotics), Teradyne, Inc. (Universal Robots) and Hanson Robotics Limited.



