Global Smart Stadium Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$13.8 Billion, Guided by a Compounded Growth Rate of 22.3%
Aug 14, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Stadium - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Stadium market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 22.3%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Digital Content Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Digital Content Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 27.4% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$821.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Digital Content Management will reach a market size of US$300.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Allgovision Technologies Pvt.
- Byrom Plc
- Centurylink
- Cisco Systems
- Dignia Systems
- Ericsson Ab
- Fujitsu
- Gp Smart Stadium
- Hawk-Eye
- Huawei Enterprise
- Ibm Corporation
- Inspur Technologies
- Intechnology Wifi
- Intel Corporation
- Locbee
- Nec Corporation
- Ntt Corporation
- Nxp Semiconductors Nv
- Schneider Electric Sa
- Tech Mahindra
- Ucopia
- Vix Technology
- Volteo
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Stadium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Crowd Management (Software) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Network Management (Software) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Event Management (Software) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Building Automation (Software) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Stadium & Public Security (Software) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Digital Content Management (Software) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Deployment (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Support (Service) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Smart Stadium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Crowd Management (Software) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Network Management (Software) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Event Management (Software) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Building Automation (Software) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Stadium & Public Security (Software) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Digital Content Management (Software) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Deployment (Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Support (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Smart Stadium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Crowd Management (Software) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Network Management (Software) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Event Management (Software) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Building Automation (Software) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Stadium & Public Security (Software) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Digital Content Management (Software) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Deployment (Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Support (Service) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
