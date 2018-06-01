Global Smart Tractor Market 2018-2023: Market expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.67%, to Reach $8.7 Billion

The global smart tractor market was valued at US$2.226 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.67% over the forecast period to reach US$8.767 billion by 2023.

A Smart Tractor is referred to an autonomous driverless tractor which is controlled by a remote. This offers great advantages to many farmers and farm workers across different regions. It allows the farmers to supervise while simultaneously focus on the managing other tasks. The tractor's progress is checked via controls in a room or through a mobile tablet interface.

Also, detectors which form a part of the advanced obstacle detection system or intelligent detection system can save the tractor from onsite accidents. With a weather monitoring system, farmers can be alerted on their mobile interface and thus can set the tractor to comply with the instructions best suited to their requirements.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, and Yanmar Co., Ltd among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. SMART TRACTOR MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Full Autonomy

5.2. Supervised Autonomy

6. SMART TRACTOR MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Farmer

6.2. Agriculture Companies

7. SMART TRACTOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Recent Deals and Investment

8.2. Strategies of Key Players

8.3. Investment Analysis

9. COMPANY PROFILES



CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

TAFE

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Yanmwar Co., Ltd.



